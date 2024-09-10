Sixers' 2024-25 preseason schedule revealed

September 10, 2024
The NBA's preseason schedule for the 2024-25 season was revealed on Tuesday afternoon, and the Sixers are set to play six games -- three on the road, two at home and one in Iowa, a homecoming for Sixers head coach Nick Nurse.
However, their first preseason game -- a home contest on Oct. 7 -- does not have a listed opponent at the moment.
preseason slate 🗓️— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) September 10, 2024
The Sixers will hold the team's Media Day in Camden, NJ on Sep. 30, with training camp taking place from Oct. 1 until Oct. 5 in The Bahamas before the team returns in preparation for the preseason.
Details of the team's regular season schedule can be found here.
