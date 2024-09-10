More Sports:

September 10, 2024

Sixers' 2024-25 preseason schedule revealed

Five Sixers preseason games have been revealed, with another one scheduled against an opponent to be determined.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Nick Nurse 9.10.24 Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

The Sixers' first preseason game will represent a homecoming for head coach Nick Nurse.

The NBA's preseason schedule for the 2024-25 season was revealed on Tuesday afternoon, and the Sixers are set to play six games -- three on the road, two at home and one in Iowa, a homecoming for Sixers head coach Nick Nurse.

However, their first preseason game -- a home contest on Oct. 7 -- does not have a listed opponent at the moment.

The Sixers will hold the team's Media Day in Camden, NJ on Sep. 30, with training camp taking place from Oct. 1 until Oct. 5 in The Bahamas before the team returns in preparation for the preseason.

Details of the team's regular season schedule can be found here.

