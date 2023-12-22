Instant observations: Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris combine for 97 points in win over Raptors

Looking to take two out of three games on this week's home stand, the Sixers faced the Toronto Raptors for the third time this season. The Raptors entered having won just two of their last eight contests, and Friday night got no better for them.

The Sixers defeated Toronto, 121-111, to improve to 20-8. Here is what stood out from the win:

A close view of a Sixers trade candidate

It seems like every pair of eyes in the NBA universe is locked in on Toronto's OG Anunoby, who is set to become a free agent this summer when he prepares to enter his age-27 season. There is a case to be made that Anunoby is the best player who could realistically be traded at this year's trade deadline, and given their current standing, the Sixers would almost certainly make calls about striking a deal with the Raptors.

Anunoby is an extremely strong wing defender who over the last four years is averaging a rather efficient 16.4 points per game, including knocking down more than 38 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. Anunoby does not provide much playmaking for others, but he can score as an on- or off-ball threat and is a notable plus on the defensive end at a crucial position.

Attaining Anunoby would be very costly, but there is a case to be made that it would still be worth doing. Whether or not he is moved will likely depend on Toronto's infamously stingy front office's appetite for bringing him back on a long-term deal after this season. If they would rather deal him and get some assets in return, the Sixers are one of many teams that could make sense.

Sixers enter short-handed

The Sixers were undermanned in this one, with De'Anthony Melton, Nic Batum, Patrick Beverley and Mo Bamba all out. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Marcus Morris Sr. replaced Melton and Batum in the starting lineup, and Furkan Korkmaz served as the backup point guard in place of Beverley.

None of these absences appear to be long-term concerns, but they coalesced into one tough challenge for Sixers head coach Nick Nurse as he tried to piece together a winning rotation.

An ugly first quarter

Toronto outscored the Sixers 37-28 in the first quarter, and the Sixers were lucky to only be down by nine points. Joel Embiid struggled more than he has in any other quarter this season, scoring just two points, going 1-4 from the field and committing four turnovers. He and the Sixers look completely out of sorts on both ends of the floor, and the Raptors very much took advantage, leading by as much as 15.

The Sixers' only saving grace in the first 12 minutes: Tobias Harris, who scored 11 points on perfect shooting (4-4 from the field, 2-2 from three-point range). Harris was fantastic early on in this one – he was aggressive and decisive, made plays going downhill and knocked down tough shot after tough shot.

Sixers bounce back in second frame

Harris rode his momentum into the second quarter, and ended up finishing the half with 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists on 8-12 shooting from the field and 4-5 shooting from beyond the arc. He continued to lead the Sixers, as they eventually captured a lead that they took into the intermission.

Additionally, Embiid was able to get in a rhythm towards the end of the half, entering halftime with 11 points on 4-8 shooting to go with six assists and three boards. He took a scary fall at one point, but got up and labored through the pain as he helped bring the Sixers back into the game.

Tyrese Maxey had a solid first half as well, putting in 12 points, four assists and a trio of rebounds, including two triples. The Sixers looked like they were on their way to a blowout before their three leading scorers stepped up.

Embiid battles through pain, erupts in third quarter

Even after halftime, Embiid still looked like he was laboring during the third quarter. He clearly was not his best self physically, but it appeared to not matter. He scored 17 points in the period, knocking down jumper after jumper over the Raptors' outstretched arms.

Embiid's health is paramount, of course, and one could argue the Sixers should have played things safe and kept him out for the remainder of the game. But Nurse and his staff stuck with Embiid, and even though his pain was obvious, he was able to take over the game. It was yet another impressive feat in a season full of them for the NBA's reigning MVP.

Maxey takes over down the stretch

Maxey entered this game third in the NBA in total fourth-quarter points, and he added to his resume with another brilliant final frame. Just when Toronto had trimmed the lead, Maxey got hot, knocking down multiple big threes and scoring inside.

Each of the Sixers' three leading scorers were absolutely outstanding in this one – likely the best the Embiid/Maxey/Harris trio has been collectively in a game this season.