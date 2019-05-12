More Sports:

May 12, 2019

Live updates/open thread: Sixers vs. Raptors, Game 7

After a dominant win in Game 6, the Sixers travel to Toronto with a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals on the line

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Jimmy-Buckets_051119_usat Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler.

For the second game in a row, the Philadelphia 76ers will put their season on the line against the Raptors. This time, however, it's also do or die for Toronto.

The Sixers players don't have a ton of Game 7 experience — and the franchise has only one road win in a Game 7 in its history, back in 1982 — but they played well in a high stakes environment in Game 6, and seemed to thrive. Now, they'll have to put in another 48-minute effort just like that in Toronto if they hope to advance to face the waiting Bucks.

There's been talk about Brett Brown's job being on the line, and the futures of pending free agents Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris, but for at least one more night, their attention will remain focused on the Raptors. Below you'll find our live updates for Game 7, and as always, you can discuss the action in the comments section.


