Sixers' schedule for 2026 NBA Las Vegas Summer League released

The Sixers will kick off their 2026 NBA Las Vegas Summer League slate on July 9 when they face off against the Detroit Pistons.

Their four-game slate is as follows:

2026 Summer League schedule for the Sixers in Las Vegas (they are skipping Salt Lake City this year):



• July 9 vs. Detroit Pistons



• July 11 vs. Indiana Pacers



• July 14 @ Houston Rockets



• July 15 vs. Orlando Magic — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) June 26, 2026

The Sixers' primary attraction at Summer League figures to be No. 22 overall pick Labaron Philon Jr., whose dynamic offensive gifts make him the sort of player capable of taking over in that setting.

Another player likely set to play in Las Vegas: Johni Broome, whose NBA minutes were sparing as a rookie. The No. 35 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Broome shot just 4-for-24 from the field in limited action; only one of his appearances was not during garbage time.

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