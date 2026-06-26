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June 26, 2026

Sixers' schedule for 2026 NBA Las Vegas Summer League released

Can Labaron Philon Jr. stand out at his first Summer League?

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Philon 6.24.26 Kamil Krzaczynski/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Labaron Philon Jr. will be the Sixers' primary attraction at 2026 NBA Summer League.

The Sixers will kick off their 2026 NBA Las Vegas Summer League slate on July 9 when they face off against the Detroit Pistons.

Their four-game slate is as follows:

The Sixers' primary attraction at Summer League figures to be No. 22 overall pick Labaron Philon Jr., whose dynamic offensive gifts make him the sort of player capable of taking over in that setting.

Another player likely set to play in Las Vegas: Johni Broome, whose NBA minutes were sparing as a rookie. The No. 35 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Broome shot just 4-for-24 from the field in limited action; only one of his appearances was not during garbage time.

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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