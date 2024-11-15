Sixers-Magic preview: Can Joel Embiid, Paul George notch first victory as teammates?

Standing at 2-9 in 2024-25, the Sixers are set to embark on a crucial three-game road trip of contests that could conceivably go either way. Up first, they will take on the third-seeded, 7-6 Orlando Magic. Orlando will be without All-Star forward Paolo Banchero, but they have enough depth to make things tough on the Sixers -- not to mention another burgeoning young star.

Here to discuss Orlando's other rising star -- and other members of the Magic roster worth keeping tabs on -- is Jason Beede, the Orlando Sentinel's Magic beat reporter. Let's talk to Jason:

Adam Aaronson: Paolo Banchero's early-season injury has forced Franz Wagner into an even larger spotlight. What is the next step in the development of Wagner, who was given a max contract extension over the summer?

JB: Well, we’re seeing the next step in his development right in front of our eyes. Wagner is beginning to shoot more mid-range jump shots in the past week alone as he’s taken on a larger role on offense for the Magic. Known for his craftiness to finish around the rim and long-range accuracy (he’s bounced back from three-point range after a career-low last year), Wagner has not been one to shoot very many mid-range attempts.

But as he’s seen a bump in usage rate and with defenses no longer having to focus on Banchero, Wagner is beginning to score on all three levels for Orlando. Teams in the past have had success loading the paint and forcing the Magic to shoot threes (an area where they’ve struggled recently), so Wagner even trying out mid-range shots helps open the floor a bit and at least should keep defenses more honest. Of course, his bread and butter will be his paint scoring and that’s where Orlando as a whole thrives.



Beyond his offense, Wagner is, perhaps, an underrated defender despite his length and size as a 6-foot-10 wing. At the end of the day, though, if you want to play for Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley, you’ll have to defend at a high level and Wagner has consistently helped out on that end of the court. Through the first 12 games of the season, he was one of only seven players in the NBA averaging at least 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals per game, joining Luka Dončić, De’Aaron Fox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, James Harden, Nikola Jokić and Jayson Tatum.

AA: After being unable to sign Paul George, the Magic pivoted to signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope -- a move many believed would give them a major two-way boost. What has Caldwell-Pope's impact on Orlando been so far?

JB: Caldwell-Pope’s impact has gone beyond the box score. He’s a two-time champion on a team that, for the most part, experienced its first playoffs series against the Cavaliers last season (only veterans Gary Harris and Cory Joseph have past postseason appearances). Offering Orlando a steady hand on the court and another veteran voice in the locker room, Caldwell-Pope has helped provide perspective for an otherwise young team that’s still going through the growing pains of learning how to win consistently.

With that said, the Magic didn’t sign Caldwell-Pope to a three-year, $66 million contract for only his important presence in the locker room. They added him to produce on the court and so far he’s lacked offensive firepower, averaging just 7.1 points, 2.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.



It’s a small sample size in just 13 games and he’s told us he’s liked the shots he’s getting, but Caldwell-Pope will need to eventually find a spark on offense as Orlando continues to face reality without Banchero for the foreseeable future. He’s made it clear his role doesn’t change without Banchero — he’s still a strong 3-and-D option who’s averaging 1.3 steals per game — but Caldwell-Pope has to find his 3-point shot again soon (he’s shot a career-low 22.4 percent from distance to start the season).



AA: For Sixers fans who cannot watch the Magic play regularly, who is one player they may not know a ton about, but should keep a close eye on in this one?

AA: Anthony Black. The second-year guard out of Arkansas has taken leaps and bounds on offense, and has become the go-to backup point guard for Orlando’s second unit. No longer standing in the corner waiting for the ball to come his way, Black has taken more command of the offense when on the floor and is attempting shots (both in the paint and from three-point range) he simply wouldn’t have as a rookie. Some of that comes naturally with time and experience but Black added weight over the summer, which only made him more confident on both ends of the court. Through the first 13 games of the season, the 6-foot-7 guard is averaging 7.9 points, 4.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game, marks that are all above his rookie numbers. While Wagner and Jalen Suggs have done the heavy lifting without Banchero on the court, Black has helped, too, and offers length off the bench.

• Date/Time: Nov. 15, 7:00 p.m. EST



• TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia



• Spread: Sixers -3.5



