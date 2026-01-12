Instant observations: Sixers go wire-to-wire, split back-to-back in what might be Kyle Lowry's final trip to Toronto

A lot can change in a day.

One night after losing to the Toronto Raptors in overtime with another horrid late-game collapse, the Sixers dominated the Raptors on their home floor Monday night, winning 115-10 and completing their season series with Toronto in a 2-2 tie.

The Sixers registered one of the best offensive performances across the NBA this season, shooting the lights out from beyond the arc and benefitting from multiple standout individual showings. They led by as many as 31 points in the first half alone, with a particularly ridiculous Tyrese Maxey heater kickstarting them.

VJ Edgecombe followed Maxey's lead with a three-point barrage, and Joel Embiid was also excellent, doing exactly what he should do: pummeling a undermanned, undersized Toronto frontcourt. Those three players led the charge in this one.

Embiid notched his first dunk of the season out of the way earlier this month in New York – and has had a few since – but had his first slam through traffic on Monday, inciting hysteria on the visiting bench with this one-handed rim-rocker:

Takeaways from the Sixers' 22nd win of the season:

A wire-to-wire win

As Toronto completed its win over the Sixers on Sunday, rookie Alijah Martin taunted Maxey. The Raptors posted a video of it on their social media channels:

Maxey's response? A brilliant first quarter in which he made six of his seven shot attempts, scoring 18 points and talking enormous amounts of trash after every bucket. Maxey has tortured the Raptors like no other team in his NBA career and been particularly dominant playing in Toronto. He set the tone with his red-hot opening act, which set the table for Embiid to dominate a weak defensive interior.

Just about every member of the Sixers opened this game with three-point shooting success, but outside of Maxey it was the rookie Edgecombe whose brilliance from beyond the arc stood out the most. He knocked down four triples in the first half alone. It is remarkable how much he has improved as a shooter since his season at Baylor:

The Sixers have been a good team in 2025-26, but they have been allergic to blowouts. Only on a few occasions in 37 games had the Sixers been on either end of a game that was sealed early in the fourth quarter. They effectively put this game away midway through the second quarter; a valiant effort from the Raptors kept their fans engaged in the second half but they never made serious inroads on the lead.