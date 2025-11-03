Sixers soundbites: Kyle Lowry, the ultimate leader, may be 'old as hell,' but he means everything to his teammates

NEW YORK – To someone only watching the visiting bench, it must have seemed like one of the most outstanding plays in recent NBA history had just occurred.

The Sixers were finishing off a wire-to-wire victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at Barclays Center. With a minute and change left on the clock, just about every player not on the court went ballistic in celebration. It was pure jubilation on the corner of the floor.

They were not reacting to any play that changed the complexion of the game or one that will be on SportsCenter on Monday morning. They were reacting to 39-year-old Kyle Lowry, officially beginning his 20th NBA season with a make.

After the game, every member of the team made available to the media was asked about that moment, Lowry's two decades of experience and what the future Hall of Fame point guard means to the team, even with his true playing days already behind him. A batch of the best quotes in another Sixers soundbites:

• Nick Nurse on how Lowry has served in a leadership role since joining the Sixers:

"He's really done a great job, I think, being part of our leadership group. And obviously players are pulling for him out there, you can see that he's well-liked, well-respected and all that kind of stuff... It was good that he wanted to go in there. I guess he gets his 20th season officially in the books now by hitting the court. So that's good too. Who would have thought that for Kyle Lowry 20 years ago, right?"

• Tyrese Maxey on Lowry being in his 20th NBA season:



"He old as hell. But he works out every day, works out hard every day. He's in there with me early, he rebounds, he screens... He watches VJ [Edgecombe], he watches Jared [McCain]. What he's doing for our team right now – and he's up cheering every single [play] – like, that's a Hall-of-Famer we're talking about, you know what I'm saying? His jersey is probably getting retired in Toronto. And he's up cheering for everybody and motivating people and talking in the locker room. Man, I've got nothing but love and respect for K-Low, and we appreciate having him."

• Maxey on the biggest piece of advice Lowry has given him:



"Lead. Lead. He's, like, my leader. He comes to me and leads me, and I try to lead the team. So I couldn't do this without him, honestly, right now. He calls me at least three or four times a day and we talk. But it's good, though. I'm glad he's here and I appreciate him and we appreciate him."

• Quentin Grimes on what it is like to see Lowry still in the NBA:

"Been in the league 20 years, he's seen it all. NBA championship. He knows what to look like out there, so when we're out there not having the right energy or coming out a little flat, he's in our ear to pump us up, bring us all together. He gives us a good speech before every game to get us right mentally. So he's just been a great presence, a great big brother, an unc for us... So it's great to have a guy like that in the locker room."

• Grimes on how Lowry has helped him individually:



"How to be a pro. It's 20 years and then he still comes in before practice, stays after practice. Doesn't do much practicing with us, but he's a big-time voice and that matters a lot, contributes to the team and helps us win. So just seeing how he comes in every day prepared is definitely going to help me, I feel like, in the long run."

• Trendon Watford on his reaction to Lowry being in his 20th season:



"Crazy, bro. Being able to do this... I was telling him, 'Damn, I can't even imagine doing this 15 more years,' but I want to imagine it, though, because that's what I want to do. Kyle is a great teammate, he's been great for me, he's been great for a lot of guys around here, so I was glad to see him hit a three."

• Kelly Oubre Jr. on his perspective of Lowry:



"He's a winner, man. He's a pro. He's done this at a very high level for a long time – longer than VJ's been alive. He's just an inspiration, honestly. He's done everything at the highest level that we all would wish to do, so just having him around and seeing him hit his first shot of the year, it just brings life into the team. And he's our big brother, so we all root for him."

