More Health:

February 13, 2019

Snail venom boasts potentially blood-sugar balancing qualities to treat Type 1 diabetes, study suggests

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Diabetes
snail unsplash Krzysztof Niewolny/Unsplash

With shortages projected for insulin, the study published Tuesday suggesting that snail venom holds the potential for balancing blood sugar doesn’t seem as outlandish as it ordinarily might.

In an effort to develop faster acting insulin for Type 1 diabetes, a study published in eLife found that three different types of cone snails — Conus geographus, C. tulipa and C. kinoshitai — all released the speedy insulin venom to kill their prey.

According to MindBodyGreen, insulin contains two segments — A and B chains. The B chain activates the body’s insulin receptors and lowers blood sugar. However, with manufactured insulin the B chain slows down insulin's effect, MindBodyGreen continues. This delay raises an issue for diabetics that need insulin fast.

RELATED READ: Major breakthrough in search for cure of Type 1 diabetes, researchers say

Despite many years of scientific research, manufactured insulin still requires the B chain to activate insulin receptors and lower blood sugar, delaying the drug's effect by a whopping 30 to 90 minutes, Business Standard reports.

Type 2 diabetes, however, is a chronic condition linked to poor diet and sedentary lifestyles. There's no cure for Type 2 diabetes, but losing weight, eating well and exercising can help manage the disease, Mayo Clinic explains. 

Researchers from the University of Utah studied the insulin makeup from the cone snails, and found none of them contained B chain. Interested in how this insulin could affect blood sugar levels, they injected the venom in Type 1 diabetic zebrafish and mice and found that it not only lowered blood sugar quickly, it also activated the insulin receptors, which can also be found in humans, MindBodyGreen explains.

"We are beginning to uncover the secrets of cone snails," said Helena Safavi-Hemami, Ph.D., assistant professor of biochemistry at University of Utah Health and senior author on the paper, in a news release. "We hope to use what we learn to find new approaches to treat diabetes."

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Diabetes Utah Odd News Nature Study Insulin

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, final version
042319DexterLawrence

Children's Health

World's first malaria vaccine program launched in Africa
malaria vaccine program africa

Odd News

Philly parents-to-be roasted for oblivious Meal Train campaign
Meal Train homepage

Sixers

Sixers' maturity closing out Brooklyn Nets will be key against Toronto in round two
042319-JoelEmbiidBenSimmons-USAToday

Movies

Some movie theaters will stay open for four days straight to show 'Avengers: Endgame'
'Avengers: Endgame' trailer is here...and one Avenger thought missing is alive

Adult Health

Adults who skip breakfast have increased risk of cardiovascular-related death, study finds
skipping breakfast death

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved