Man pistol-whipped during fight over parking spot in Kensington

A disagreement over a snow-cleared parking space in Kensington on Thursday afternoon left a 45-year-old man hospitalized with a head injury after he was pistol-whipped by a woman, police said.

The man and a 21-year-old man got into the dispute on the 2700 block of A street at 1:20 p.m. The 45-year-old man brandished a knife and the 21-year-old pulled out a legally-owned handgun, but they then each set down their weapons and continued fighting, police said.

A 36-year-old woman retrieved the handgun from the vehicle and struck the 45-year-old on the head and fired the gun into the ground, investigators said. She and the 21-year-old man were arrested at the scene, police said. All weapons were recovered.

Surveillance footage from nearby businesses, obtained by NBC10, shows the men wrestling each other to the ground before the woman pistol-whips the 45-year-old man.

The 45-year-old man was transported to Temple University Hospital. Police who responded to the scene found him bleeding and with a head injury. On Thursday night, he was in stable condition, police told CBS News.