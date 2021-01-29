Winter storm set to bring days of snow to Philly region, but snowfall totals still unclear

Pull out your parkas — snow is predicted for the Philadelphia region early next week.

Forecasts show snow will start falling in the Philadelphia region on Sunday afternoon as a winter storm moves across the country to the Northeast. The storm could hang around through Tuesday, bringing various periods of snow and other wintery precipitation.

The AccuWeather forecast is predicting between 3-6 inches of snow in the Philly area. The National Weather Service's 7-day forecast says less than a half inch of snow will fall in Philadelphia on Sunday during the day. Snow also is likely for Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday, but the NWS meteorologists have not specified how much yet.

AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said people in cities from Chicago to Washington, D.C., should "buckle up" for harsh winter weather.

The storm will stick around through Tuesday, though snow accumulation will start to decline starting Monday evening. Sleet, freezing rain and rain is expected in coastal communities.



Accumulation will vary depending on the storm's track, though temperatures are not expected to get higher than the low 30s, meaning any precipitation in the area will likely be snow or a wintery mix.

This follows the mid-December nor'easter that brought 6 inches of snow to Philadelphia — the most snow the city's seen since March 2018, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said Friday morning's cold weather will stick through the weekend before the snow hits Sunday afternoon. Here's the National Weather Service's forecast for Philadelphia:

FRIDAY: Blustery winds, gusting as fast as 40 mph during the day, will subside at night, decreasing to 5-10 mph. The high temperature during the day will stay below freezing at 27 degrees. The overnight low will be 17. SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 32 degrees during the day. Temperatures will drop to 20 degrees in the evening. SUNDAY: A chance of snow after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 40% during the day. Most of the snow will fall after 8 p.m., with precipitation at 80% and temperatures at 29 degrees. MONDAY: Snow is expected with chance of precipitation at 90% and temperature highs of 35 degrees. Snowfall chances stay at 90% though the night with a high of 30 degrees. TUESDAY: Snow is likely before 11 a.m. before turning into rain later in the day with a high of 36 degrees. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, high near 38.

Some restaurants in the city have started preparing for the inclement weather, offering hot cocktails and fur hats, FOX29 reported.

Coppas on South Street is take-out only, but said they have hot apple cider. Across the street at MikBoy, employees say they're working to keep customers comfortable through the winter weather. "The last snowstorm that we had was actually great for us. People love snow days in Philly. It’s kind of a nice bar hopping experience," Yocum said.