August 07, 2019

SoulCycle joins the at-home workout realm in coming fitness collaborative

Under Equinox umbrella, comes a digital workout platform and boutique home equipment

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - Fitness Classes SoulCycle Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

SoulCycle, 113 S. 16th Street.

Group fitness junkies' ears will immediately perk up at this news: in early 2020 the SoulCycle experience is coming to a home near you.

SoulCycle’s special brand of uplifting, empowering and kick-butt workouts will make their way into the home under a collaboration with the Equinox Group, Precision Run and others. The result? A “first-of-its-kind” multi-brand digital fitness platform, with accompanying high-tech gear, Equinox says.

The platform, slated to roll out to the public early next year, will feature “personalized programming from top instructors in the world, across multiple types of workouts, all in one place."

RELATED READ: Fitness YouTuber choreographs full-body workout to viral 'Old Town Road' song

Launched with original videos and content from the fitness participants, the platform will  feature custom equipment — like a SoulCycle spin bike designed for the home and a Woodway treadmill created for Precision Run.

This platform would put Equinox, SoulCycle and the like in competition with Peloton — which has dominated the boutique at-home workout experience for a while now.

Equinox has yet to announce the pricing — though we can expect it to be expensive — branding or a firm launch date. The platform will be launched to a select few in the fall before the wider rollout later.

Learn more about the platform here

