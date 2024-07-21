Source: Eagles S Sydney Brown will begin training camp on the PUP list

Philadelphia Eagles safety Sydney Brown will begin training camp on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list, according to a source.

The PUP list is a tool teams use for players prior to the start of training camp, in case the player is not ready for the start of the regular season. The PUP list must be applied to a player prior to the start of training camp, or it cannot be used at all. Once a player practices in camp, at all, they immediately become ineligible for the PUP list during the regular season. The player cannot participate in practice while on the PUP list.

The benefit of the PUP list is that a player is eligible to come off of it during training camp, or, if the team deems it necessary, after the first four games of the regular season. Once the regular season starts and the player remains on the PUP list, they must spend the first four weeks on the PUP list, and they would not count toward one of the 53 roster spots. (They would still count toward one of the 90 roster spots while on PUP during training camp.)

The Eagles typically do not announce players headed to the PUP list until after they report for camp, in case any surprises emerge from the players' time off. While Brown will go on PUP, that does not necessarily mean there won't be more players on it as well.

Brown tore an ACL in the regular season finale against the Giants, and is still rehabbing that injury.



Brown was a core special teamer as a rookie in 2023 who only played 335 snaps in the regular defense, despite the team suffering quite a few injuries at safety. He was buried on the depth chart early in the season behind Band-Aids like Justin Evans and Terrell Edmunds. He played 16 snaps the first three weeks of the season before missing three games with a hamstring injury. When he got extended action in games later in the season, it was typically out of position at slot corner, where he was filling in for Avonte Maddox and Bradley Roby, after guys like Mario Goodrich and Josiah Scott proved to be ineffective.

Still, Brown showed promise as a rookie, with his highlight of the season being a 99-yard pick-six against the Cardinals.

Brown could still be ready for Week 1.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice



Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader