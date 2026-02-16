Source: Sixers to sign Tyrese Martin to two-way contract

The Sixers are signing 26-year-old Allentown product Tyrese Martin to a two-way contract, a source told PhillyVoice on Monday night. The deal was first reported by Derek Bodner of PHLY.

Martin has 113 games (17 starts) under his belt across three NBA seasons. He spent his rookie year with the Atlanta Hawks before spending a season outside of the NBA, then returned to the league to join the Brooklyn Nets. He spent a season and a half there before being waived as part of a series of roster-trimming moves at the deadline.

The move will take place once Jabari Walker's two-year standard contract becomes official, opening one of the Sixers' two-way slots back up. All three of their two-way players will be wings with similar profiles in terms of size between Martin, MarJon Beauchamp and Dalen Terry.