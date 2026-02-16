More Sports:

February 16, 2026

Source: Sixers to sign Tyrese Martin to two-way contract

Tyrese Martin, a 26-year-old product of Allentown, has 113 NBA games (17 starts) under his belt.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Tyrese Martin 2.16.26 Patrick Gorski/Imagn Images

The newest member of the Sixers: Tyrese Martin.

The Sixers are signing 26-year-old Allentown product Tyrese Martin to a two-way contract, a source told PhillyVoice on Monday night. The deal was first reported by Derek Bodner of PHLY.

Martin has 113 games (17 starts) under his belt across three NBA seasons. He spent his rookie year with the Atlanta Hawks before spending a season outside of the NBA, then returned to the league to join the Brooklyn Nets. He spent a season and a half there before being waived as part of a series of roster-trimming moves at the deadline.

The move will take place once Jabari Walker's two-year standard contract becomes official, opening one of the Sixers' two-way slots back up. All three of their two-way players will be wings with similar profiles in terms of size between Martin, MarJon Beauchamp and Dalen Terry.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Tyrese Martin Philadelphia 76ers Jabari Walker

Videos

Featured

1282026 - flea market

The Big Flea Market will bring vintage fashion and midcentury style to New Jersey this February
Limited - Jefferson Health United Haalthcare

UnitedHealthcare’s decision puts patients at risk

Just In

Must Read

Government

Cursive handwriting will return to Pa. classrooms

pennsylvania cursive

Sponsored

The 2026 home lending landscape

Purchased giving key to the new house to happy young couple

Prevention

Possible measles exposure reported at Philadelphia International Airport

measles exposure Philly airport

Food & Drink

Korshak Bagels founder plots return with new business

Korshak new business

Scavenger Hunt

Solve a murder at The Franklin Institute during a Feb. 28 scavenger hunt

watsonadventures - murder at the franklin

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: All-Star recap; what needs to change after return from break?

Maxey Edgecombe 2.14.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved