South Philly Barbacoa begins accepting weekday pick-up orders

For Philadelphia's taco lovers, this news the beginning of a whole new world: South Philly Barbacoa is now accepting pick-up orders during the week.

The ever-popular, globally-lauded restaurant in South Philly has long been exclusively a Saturday, Sunday, and Monday venture, when Cristina Martinez opens the relatively tiny corner restaurant to understandably long lines.

But the tacos are becoming easier and easier to experience. Martinez began experimenting with delivery orders this past July, when it was too dang hot to go outside for your tacos, and now she's rolling out pick-up for the entire week.

There are still a few rules for those who want to experience Martinez's newest venture. The restaurant requires two-days advance notice for pick-up orders from Tuesday to Friday; the orders will cost, at minimum, $70; and all orders will require a 50% deposit ahead of time.

Here's what South Philly Barbacoa's first-ever weekday pick-up menu looks like:

• 1 Kilo: $70 Served with onions, cilantro, lime, salsa verde, salsa roja, cactus salad, 24 hand-made tortillas, jalapenos & 4 consome Serves 6 people • 3/4 Kilo: $51 Served with onions, cilantro, lime, salsa verde, salsa roja, cactus salad,18 hand-made tortillas, jalapenos & 3 consome Serves 4-5 people • 1/2 Kilo: $35 Served with onions, cilantro, lime, salsa verde, salsa roja, cactus salad, 12 hand-made tortillas, jalapenos & 2 consome Serves 2-3 people

You can place orders by calling (215) 694-3797, or by emailing barbacoasouthphilly@gmail.com.

Martinez, who is also an active immigrant rights activist throughout the Philly area, was nominated for Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic in the 2019 James Beard Foundation Awards, and was also nominated for the 2019 Basque Culinary World Prize.

