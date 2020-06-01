Two adults killed, five children injured in car crash in Southwest Philly

Two people died and eight others were injured, including five children, in a car crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of South 61st Street.

Investigators said a grey Chevy Tahoe flipped several times and slammed into a black Hyundai. The Tahoe was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and the vehicle flipped, ejecting all of the passengers, according to witnesses.

The male driver of the Tahoe and the female front passenger, both approximately 30 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Five children who were ejected from the vehicle, all between eight and 14 years old, were taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia or St. Christopher's Hospital. Four of them had minor to moderate injuries, while a fifth was believed to have major injuries, police said.

Three occupants of the Hyundai, all adults, were transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.