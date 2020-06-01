More News:

Pennsylvania woman dies after exiting moving truck amid dispute

Nicole Renae Whitcomb, 23, of Hanover, York County, died after she jumped from a moving pickup truck during an argument, according to Maryland State Police.

A Pennsylvania woman died Sunday after she jumped from a moving pickup truck during the middle of an argument, according to multiple media reports. 

Nicole Renae Whitcomb, 23, of Hanover, York County, was riding as a passenger in a Ford F250 with Justin T. Well, 32, of Hanover, as they traveled on Route 30 in Carroll County, Maryland. 

George Floyd protests in Philly erupt in fires, looting; City officials blame outsiders

Around 4 a.m., the two were arguing when Whitcomb opened the front passenger door and exited the vehicle as it was moving, according to Maryland State Police. She was run over by the truck. 

Whitcomb was pronounced dead at Carroll Hospital. 

The investigation is still ongoing, Rebecca Bosley, Commander of the Maryland State Police, told the Baltimore Sun. No charges have been filed. 

