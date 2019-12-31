SparkNotes' best 'Great Gatsby' tweets to laugh at as we enter the new Roaring '20s

December 31, 2019
Remember SparkNotes? In high school, you probably used the literature guides to quickly cram for the English quiz you forgot to study for ... because you also forgot to read the book.
Good times, right? Well, we'd like to put SparkNotes back on your radar because the Twitter account is pure gold.
As we end the decade and enter the new Roaring '20s, let's take a look at some of the best "Great Gatsby" tweets from SparkNotes. No book painted a portrait of the 1920s as well as F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel.
And while we don't know what the 2020s will bring, we do know that these tweets are worth wasting your time reading ahead of the new year.
If you want to throw a Gatsby-themed New Year’s party, you’ll need:— SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) December 31, 2019
- Champagne
- Jazz music
- The American Dream, corrupted
- A culture of decadence and mass consumerism that will ultimately give way to economic disaster
December 27, 2019
If you wanna be my lover you gotta get rich, throw a bunch of parties, stare at a green light across the bay and eventually take the fall for my vehicular manslaughter— SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) December 11, 2019
Ladies, if he's— SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) November 26, 2019
- Difficult to reach
- Full of false promises
- Defined by material excess during a period of unprecedented economic prosperity that was destined to collapse in the stock market crash of 1929
He’s not your man, he's the American Dream.
If your party doesn't symbolize the futility of the American Dream and the empty decadence of the 1920s, don't bother inviting me— SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) November 7, 2019
Asking someone out on a date— SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) September 16, 2019
- Nerve-wracking
Disappearing for 5 years and acquiring a large fortune through unscrupulous means, then buying the mansion across the bay from the girl you love
- Mysterious
- Very cool
- Involves jazz
if you're married to a man who comes from old money, you're single to me. what's tom buchanan gonna do? tell george wilson my name so he can shoot me dead in the pool?— SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) September 3, 2019
Nick Carraway every Saturday night in West Egg https://t.co/2F8UfdtmiK— SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) July 8, 2019
Nobody:— SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) July 4, 2019
F. Scott Fitzgerald: pic.twitter.com/GYjEB8qQIO
GIRLS 👏 DON’T 👏 WANT 👏 FLOWERS 👏 AND 👏 CHOCOLATES 👏 GIRLS 👏 WANT 👏 A 👏 GUY 👏 WHO 👏 WILL 👏 DISAPPEAR 👏 FOR 👏 FIVE 👏 YEARS 👏 TO 👏 AMASS 👏 A 👏 LARGE 👏 FORTUNE 👏 IN 👏 BOOTLEGGING 👏— SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) May 24, 2019
March 26, 2019
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.