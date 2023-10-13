More Health:

October 13, 2023

Spicy food might burn in the moment, but it likely won't harm your health in the long term

The adverse effects of hot peppers and the spices used in Asian curries and Tex-Mex dishes appear to be limited to temporary digestive issues and making your mouth feel like its on fire

By Paul D. Terry, University of Tennessee
Healthy Eating Foods
Spicy Food Pepper Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

The short-term effects of consuming extremely spicy foods, like hot peppers, range from a pleasurable sensation of heat to an unpleasant burning sensation across the lips, tongue and mouth. But research suggests they won't lead to long-term health effects.

Everyone has a different tolerance for spicy food — some love the burn, while others can't take the heat. But the scientific consensus on whether spicy food can have an effect — positive or negative — on your health is pretty mixed.

In September, a 14-year-old boy died after consuming a spicy pepper as part of the viral "one chip challenge." The Paqui One Chip Challenge uses Carolina Reaper and Naga Viper peppers, which are among the hottest peppers in the world.

As an epidemiologist, I'm interested in how spicy food can affect people's health and potentially worsen symptoms associated with chronic diseases like inflammatory bowel disease. I am also interested in how diet, including spicy foods, can increase or decrease a person's lifespan.

The allure of spicy food

Spicy food can refer to food with plenty of flavor from spices, such as Asian curries, Tex-Mex dishes or Hungarian paprikash. It can also refer to foods with noticeable heat from capsaicin, a chemical compound found to varying degrees in hot peppers.

As the capsaicin content of a pepper increases, so does its ranking on the Scoville scale, which quantifies the sensation of being hot.

Capsaicin tastes hot because it activates certain biological pathways in mammals – the same pathways activated by hot temperatures. The pain produced by spicy food can provoke the body to release endorphins and dopamine. This release can prompt a sense of relief or even a degree of euphoria.

In the U.S., the U.K. and elsewhere, more people than ever are consuming spicy foods, including extreme pepper varieties.

Hot-pepper-eating contests and similar "spicy food challenges" aren't new, although spicy food challenges have gotten hotter – in terms of spice level and popularity on social media.

Short-term health effects

The short-term effects of consuming extremely spicy foods range from a pleasurable sensation of heat to an unpleasant burning sensation across the lips, tongue and mouth. These foods can also cause various forms of digestive tract discomfort, headaches and vomiting.

If spicy foods are uncomfortable to eat, or cause unpleasant symptoms like migraines, abdominal pain and diarrhea, then it's probably best to avoid those foods. Spicy food may cause these symptoms in people with inflammatory bowel diseases, for example.

Spicy food challenges notwithstanding, for many people across the world, consumption of spicy food is part of a long-term lifestyle influenced by geography and culture.

For example, hot peppers grow in hot climates, which may explain why many cultures in these climates use spicy foods in their cooking. Some research suggests that spicy foods help control foodborne illnesses, which may also explain cultural preferences for spicy foods.

Lack of consensus

Nutritional epidemiologists have been studying the potential risks and benefits of long-term spicy food consumption for many years. Some of the outcomes examined in relation to spicy food consumption include obesity, cardiovascular disease, cancer, Alzheimer's disease, heartburn and ulcers, psychological health, pain sensitivity and death from any cause – also called all-cause mortality.

These studies report mixed results, with some outcomes like heartburn more strongly linked to spicy food consumption. As can be expected with an evolving science, some experts are more certain about some of these health effects than others.

For example, some experts state with confidence that spicy food does not cause stomach ulcers, whereas the association with stomach cancer isn't as clear.

When taking heart disease, cancer and all other causes of death in a study population into consideration, does eating spicy food increase or decrease the risk of early death?

Right now, the evidence from large population-based studies suggests that spicy food does not increase the risk of all-cause mortality among a population and may actually decrease the risk.

However, when considering the results of these studies, keep in mind that what people eat is one part of a larger set of lifestyle factors – such as physical activity, relative body weight and consumption of tobacco and alcohol – that also have health consequences.

It's not easy for researchers to measure diet and lifestyle factors accurately in a population-based study, at least in part because people don't always remember or report their exposure accurately. It often takes numerous studies conducted over many years to reach a firm conclusion about how a dietary factor affects a certain aspect of health.

Scientists still don't entirely know why so many people enjoy spicy foods while others do not, although there is plenty of speculation regarding evolutionary, cultural and geographic factors, as well as medical, biological and psychological ones.

One thing experts do know, however, is that humans are one of the only animals that will intentionally eat something spicy enough to cause them pain, all for the sake of pleasure.

Paul D. Terry, Professor of Epidemiology, University of Tennessee

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Paul D. Terry, University of Tennessee

Read more Healthy Eating Foods Philadelphia The Conversation Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - many cups of coffee

"Everything you need to know about caffeine
Limited - Prime Healthcare - Covid 19 Muscle

What you need to know about nutrition labels

Just In

Must Read

Neighborhoods

Center City has recovered faster from the pandemic than other major cities' downtown areas, report finds
Center City Pandemic Recovery

AIDS Awareness

AIDS Walk Philly 5K
Limited - AIDSWALKPHillyMain

Women's Health

Women with sleeping difficulties may be at greater risk of high blood pressure, study finds
Insomnia Women Hypertension

TV

John Fetterman talks mental health, international affairs and the Wawa-vs-Sheetz debate with Stephen Colbert
John Fetterman Stephen Colbert

Phillies

Phillies-Braves: Orlando Arcia mocked Bryce Harper, Atlanta found out
Bryce-Harper-Home-Run-Staredown-NLDS-Game-3-2023.jpg

Weekend

'Eras Tour' film, Philly Bike Ride and Boo at the Zoo: Your weekend guide to things to do
eras tour movie weekend events

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved