More Health:

September 19, 2019

St. Christopher's Hospital for Children receives multiple bids, including Drexel University and Tower Health

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Hospital
St. Christopher's Children Hospital auction Screenshot/Google Street View

Multiple bids were submitted before this week's deadline to save St. Christopher's Children Hospital from closing. The hospital's owner, Philadelphia Academic Health System, filed for bankruptcy in July.

Multiple bids have been submitted by hospital operators to buy St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and save it from closing after the hospital's owner filed for bankruptcy in July. 

Jeffrey C. Hampton, an attorney representing the hospital, confirmed that the bids were received by the 2 p.m. deadline on Wednesday,  Philadelphia Business Journal reports. 

While he did not comment on which organizations were bidding, Drexel University and Tower Health, announced they submitted a joint bid for the hospital at 160 E. Erie Ave. in North Philly. The value of their bid is unknown. 

A consortium of Philadelphia hospitals — Temple University Health, Jefferson Health, Einstein Health, and Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine — announced it would no longer be submitting a bid as originally intended. The organizations said they still plan to collaborate with the auction winner.

Recently, Einstein, Jefferson, and Temple joined with Main Line Health, Christiana Care Health System in Delaware and Cooper University in New Jersey to win Hahnemann University Hospital's physician residency program after bidding $55 million.

That sale has not been finalized because the Center for Medicare and Medicaid have opposed it and were granted a temporary stay in court on Monday. 

St. Christopher's owner, Philadelphia Academic Health System – a subsidiary of American Academic Health System – announced on June 26 it would be closing the hospital in September.

PAHS filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for Hahnemann University Hospital and St. Christopher's on June 30. The company announced that it was hoping to restructure the children's hospital to keep it open.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Hospital North Philly Drexel University Philadelphia Hahnemann University Hospital St. Christopher's

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Behind the scenes of 'Eagles Postgame Live,' where nothing is scripted and the arguments are real
Eagles-postgame-live-2_091919_JS

Science

USDA scientists import wasps from China to battle the spotted lanternfly invasion
Spotted lanternflies wasps china

Prevention

A Philly resident has West Nile virus – Pennsylvania's first case this year
Mosquito West Nile Virus

Eagles

Eagles vs. Lions: 5 matchups to watch
091819RonaldDarby

Food & Drink

Chef Nick Elmi releases first cookbook, 'Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia'
Nick Elmi has new cookbook, Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia

Food & Drink

Adults can go trick-or-treating for wine and snacks at Chaddsford Winery
Adult trick-or-treating at Chaddsford Winery

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved