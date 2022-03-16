St. Joe's, USciences merger will take effect in June

St. Joseph's University and the University of the Sciences have been cleared to move forward with plans to integrate into one academic institution.

The Middle States Commission on Higher Education granted approval last Thursday to both Philadelphia universities merging into one school, the college accrediting organization said Tuesday.

The MSCHE's accreditation allows the agreed-upon absorption of USciences into St. Joe's to be finalized by June 1. The merger will also end USciences' authority to grant degrees by the end of the year.

Both universities announced last February that a letter of intent had been signed to explore a merger of the two institutions.

USciences approached St. Joe's about a possible merger. The private Jesuit university had said that it wanted to expand its health sciences offerings for students.

The letter of intent then triggered a due diligence process where discussions were held over a potential integration of the two universities. Both schools' respective boards of trustees approved the merger last May, and an agreement to incorporate USciences into St. Joe's was reached in June.

The two universities have since moved forward with formally planning the reorganization process and obtaining required regulatory and accreditation approvals over the last nine months. Finalization of all aspects of the merger will continue even after the integration is completed this June.

The combined university will offer students nearly 200 academic programs to choose from across four different schools. The four schools will be the Haub School of Business, College of Arts and Sciences, College of Health Professions and the School of Education and Human Development.

Despite being absorbed into St. Joe's, the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy is expected to retain its name and program under the College of Health Professions.

Both schools will keep newly-accepted and incumbent student tuition schedules and academic programs for the remainder of the student's course of study — regardless of his or her legacy university.

Both universities' respective campuses will continue to be used, meaning that the combined institution will cover roughly 161 acres and 103 buildings across the city. USciences' campus is located in University City, while St. Joe's campus straddles Philly and Lower Merion Township in Montgomery County.

The merger will make St. Joe's one of the 10 largest universities in the Philadelphia region with an enrollment of more than 9,000 students and approximately 450 faculty members. St. Joe's President Mark Reed will retain his position when the integration is completed.

However, close to two dozen of USciences' more than 170 employees will not be offered new positions at the combined university, the Inquirer reported. Some staffers were only given one-year contracts to stay on. More staff cuts are likely.

The MSCHE also approved a plan to consolidate six, Pennsylvania-run universities into two regional schools.

Bloomsburg University, Lock Haven University and Mansfield University will merge into Commonwealth University on July 1. California University, Clarion University and Edinboro University will integrate to form Pennsylvania Western University, or Penn West, this summer too.