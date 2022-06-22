More News:

June 22, 2022

St. Joe's student shot after fighting off carjackers in Overbrook

The 21-year-old was parking near his apartment when two men in ski masks tried to steal his car, police say

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
A St. Joseph's University student was taken to Lankenau Medical Center after he was shot during an attempted carjacking in front of his Overbrook apartment, police say.

A St. Joseph's University student was shot during an attempted carjacking as he returned home from the school's campus Tuesday night, police said. 

The student was parking his blue Subaru Outback in front of his apartment in Overbrook when two men in ski masks pulled up in a minivan, 6ABC reported. They confronted the student as he exited his vehicle and attempted to steal his keys, but the student fought back, police said.

The robbery was unsuccessful, but the student was shot in the knee and hit in the head with a gun, police said. The masked men then got back in the minivan and fled toward Woodbine Avenue.

The incident happened on Upland Way near Drexel Road around 10:45 p.m., NBC10 reported. The student, 21, was taken to Lankenau Medical Center for treatment.

No arrests have been made. Police are looking for surveillance footage that may have recorded the incident.

Carjackings have surged in Philadelphia recently. There were 757 carjackings in 2021, a 34% increase from 2020. Police say they have taken steps combat the problem, including assigning plain-clothes officers in areas where they have found carjackings happening more frequently.

Last week, an off-duty security guard was shot twice during an attempted carjacking in Germantown as he tried to leave for work. A few hours later, a 65-year-old man was shot twice during a carjacking attempt in Kensington.

