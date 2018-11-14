More Culture:

November 14, 2018

Steve Carell attempts to re-learn comedy in new 'SNL' promo

The comedian turned serious actor will host 'Saturday Night Live' this Saturday

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Saturday Night Live
Steve Carell practices comedy in new SNL promo YouTube/YouTube

Steve Carell will host "Saturday Night Live" Saturday, Nov. 17.

Steve Carrell will host "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday, and he's a little bit rusty. In SNL’s new promo, released on Wednesday, cast members Aidy Bryant and Chris Redd asks Carell if he still has his comedic chops.

Carrell may have been originally known for his comedic skills for "The Office" and " The 40-Year-Old Virgin," but the actor has taken a much darker turn over the past few years and his most recent film, "Beautiful Boy," is no exception. The film, released on Oct. 12, follows a father's journey as he tries to save his son from his meth addiction. 

As the two cast members and Carell sit together in an office, Bryant purports, "You're kind of like a serious actor now. Are you ready to do comedy again?” 

Carrell just laughs it off and says, “Well, Aidy, I wouldn’t worry, because an actor prepares, and I am an actor.”

It cuts to a serious montage of Carell as he struggles to connect with his comedic skills. He writes jokes on a piece of paper, laughing one moment then screaming “No!” the next, ripping up the page right after. He works on his impressions in the mirror and is even seen reading a book titled “Re-learning Comedy for Dramatic Actors.”

After a compelling journey to rediscover his comedic roots, he waltzes into the room with Bryan and Redd and says that his “instrument is ready.”

The two are ecstatic because they have the perfect idea for him. “You would play Dr. Farts,” Redd mentions as Bryant nods enthusiastically, “But the cool thing is Dr. Farts can’t stop burping.”

Carell watches them seriously for a moment before laughing hysterically, “It’s good to be back."

Carell will host Saturday Night Live at 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 with musical guest Ella Mai. 



Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Saturday Night Live Philadelphia TV

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: The 2018 season is over for the Eagles and it's Jim Schwartz's fault
111219_Scwartz_usat

Business

Jersey Shore's iconic Fralinger's salt water taffy maker files for bankruptcy
Fralinger's Salt Water Taffy

Food & Drink

Lucky Cat Brewing, from the owner of Grey Lodge Pub, opening in Mayfair next year
grey lodge pub mayfair

NBA

Robert Covington, Dario Saric post farewell messages to Philly
040818-RobertCovington-USAToday

Food & Drink

Beaujolais Nouveau Day 2018: Where to drink the French wine in Philly
red wine with vineyard behind

Health News

New guidelines recommend all adults be screened by a physician for unhealthy alcohol use
alcohol-screening-policy-pexels

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.