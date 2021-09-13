More News:

September 13, 2021

Woman takes joyride in Temple police car with loaded AR-15 inside

The missing SUV and the firearm were found in the Feltonville section of North Philadelphia late Sunday night

By Pat Ralph
Stolen Temple University Police Car Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Police said that the stolen vehicle consisted of several firearms, including a loaded AR-15 in the car's trunk.

A woman stole a Temple University police cruiser that contained loaded firearms and took the car for a joyride Sunday night, Philadelphia police said.

The suspect took off in marked Ford Explorer from Broad and Ontario streets near Temple University Hospital at around 11 p.m. Sunday, NBC10 reported. 

MORE: Biden approves disaster declaration in Pennsylvania for Ida flooding

The SUV contained of several police weapons, including a loaded AR-15 inside the trunk, according to 6ABC.

A police helicopter located the cruiser about three miles from where it had been stolen, near the suspect's home in the Feltonville neighborhood of North Philly. The vehicle was missing for less than an hour, police said.

Officers in the helicopter also spotted the woman going through the SUV. But by the time police arrived on the scene, she had fled. The firearms were still locked in the vehicle, according to police. It is unknown how the woman was able to enter the vehicle and start the engine.

