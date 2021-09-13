Woman takes joyride in Temple police car with loaded AR-15 inside

A woman stole a Temple University police cruiser that contained loaded firearms and took the car for a joyride Sunday night, Philadelphia police said.

The suspect took off in marked Ford Explorer from Broad and Ontario streets near Temple University Hospital at around 11 p.m. Sunday, NBC10 reported.



The SUV contained of several police weapons, including a loaded AR-15 inside the trunk, according to 6ABC.



A police helicopter located the cruiser about three miles from where it had been stolen, near the suspect's home in the Feltonville neighborhood of North Philly. The vehicle was missing for less than an hour, police said.

Officers in the helicopter also spotted the woman going through the SUV. But by the time police arrived on the scene, she had fled. The firearms were still locked in the vehicle, according to police. It is unknown how the woman was able to enter the vehicle and start the engine.