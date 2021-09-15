More Culture:

September 15, 2021

Stratus Rooftop Lounge reopens after nearly year-long hiatus

The club-style venue will have DJs performing live every Thursday this fall

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
The Stratus Rooftop Lounge features fresh seating and finishes, an expansive bar, a "green wall" and two private pavilions.

Old City's Stratus Rooftop Lounge is celebrating its reopening with a lineup of DJs, a new cocktail menu and small bites. 

Lead Bartender Christopher Devern created new cocktails, including Midnight Spritz, a mix of pea flower-infused tequila, cassis, lime and ginger beer. Stratus also offers beer, wine and light snacks. 

    The indoor and outdoor lounge, located on the 11th floor of the Kimpton Hotel Monaco, hosts a DJ every Thursday from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Private events are available for booking.

    Stratus closed its doors to the public late last year amid the second COVID-19 wave, which prompted city officials to re-enact various restrictions on restaurants and businesses. Earlier in 2020, Stratus had completed a renovation project that added fresh seating and finishes, an Instagram-worthy "green wall," an expansive bar and two private pavilions, known as Mist and Vapor.

    "We're thrilled to be back open, and we can't wait to welcome in neighbors and friends, as well as new guests back to Stratus," General Manager Daniel Olivet said. "The fall season is some of the best weather in Philadelphia. It really is the best time to enjoy Stratus."

    The lounge is open Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight, Friday from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday night service is expected to be added soon.

