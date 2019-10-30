More Health:

October 30, 2019

Stress-related disorders, like PTSD, may increase risk for serious infection

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor
Mental Health Infections
ptsd infections stress PDPics/Pixabay

Patients with post-traumatic stress disorder have nearly two-times more at risk for contracting potentially fatal infections, according to a recent study. PTSD affects about one in every three people after a traumatic experience.

Patients with post-traumatic stress disorder have almost double the risk for potentially fatal infections, such as meningitis, sepsis and endocartis, according to a recent study.

Researchers analyzed data from 1.7 million people living in Sweden. Patients with a stress-related disorder, including PTSD, were compared to both their full siblings and matched individuals from the general population who did not have stress-related disorders.

According to the analysis of the data collected that was published in the British Medical Journal, patients with stress-related disorders had a higher risk for a life-threatening infection than their siblings and the other study participants without such a diagnosis.

The Daily Mail reports that PTSD affects about one in every three people after a traumatic experience. In addition soldiers, police, firefighters and paramedics face a greater risk because of the nature of their jobs.

The researchers also discovered that how young a patient was at the time of the diagnosis and the presence of other mental health issues each were associated with a higher risk for infection, too.

Another 2019 study from the University of Iceland found that stress can also increase risk for cardiovascular disease. Experts theorize that the root cause could be the higher levels of stress-induced inflammation in the body. Another idea is that stress weakens the immune system.

Acute stress disorder, which is characterized by feelings of fear, helplessness and dissociative symptoms, usually develops within a month after a traumatic event. PTSD is related to the long-term effects which could potentially last for years.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Mental Health Infections Philadelphia PTSD Stress United States

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Grading the Eagles at the trade deadline and looking at moves they can still make
Howie-Roseman-Eagles_103019_usat

Business

Philadelphia Soul, five other Arena Football League teams reportedly suspend local operations
Philadelphia Soul suspend operations

Opioids

Philadelphia saved billions of dollars with syringe exchange programs, study says
Syringe needle exchanges Philadelphia

Eagles

Eagles vs. Bears: Five matchups to watch
103019MitchellTrubisky

Entertainment

Kate Winslet to film HBO's 'Mare of Easttown' in Philly suburbs
1029_kate winslet

Arts & Culture

Megan Twohey to headline 18th annual First Person Story Arts Festival
Megan Twohey to headline 18th annual First Person Story Arts Festival

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved