July 02, 2019

Stock up on sunscreen and Target will give you a $5 gift card

Make sure your beach bag is filled with sun care essentials this summer

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - Beach chair at the Jersey Shore Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A chair on the beach in Margate City New Jersey.

If you're running low on sunscreen, now's the time to re-stock. 

Just in time for Fourth of July weekend, when many spend their time poolside, at the beach and outdoors in general, Target has announced a deal. 

RELATED: Target Deal Days to compete with 48-hour Amazon Prime Day | Guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Philly, the suburbs and the Jersey Shore | Americans recognize dangers of skin cancer, but many don't apply sunscreen

Purchase $25 worth of sun care items online and Target will give you a $5 gift card. The offer is good through Saturday, July 6.

If you choose to ship your new sunscreen to your home, the gift card will ship separately. If you choose to pick up your purchase in-store, then your gift card will be shipped after you have collected your items.

Neutrogena, Sun Bum, Banana Boat, Blue Lizard, Coppertone, Aveeno, L'Oréal Paris, Pacifica and other well-known brands are part of the selection.

And when you're applying your new sunscreen this summer, make sure you don't forget this area that's commonly missed.

