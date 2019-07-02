Stock up on sunscreen and Target will give you a $5 gift card

If you're running low on sunscreen, now's the time to re-stock.

Just in time for Fourth of July weekend, when many spend their time poolside, at the beach and outdoors in general, Target has announced a deal.

Purchase $25 worth of sun care items online and Target will give you a $5 gift card. The offer is good through Saturday, July 6.

If you choose to ship your new sunscreen to your home, the gift card will ship separately. If you choose to pick up your purchase in-store, then your gift card will be shipped after you have collected your items.



Neutrogena, Sun Bum, Banana Boat, Blue Lizard, Coppertone, Aveeno, L'Oréal Paris, Pacifica and other well-known brands are part of the selection.

And when you're applying your new sunscreen this summer, make sure you don't forget this area that's commonly missed.

