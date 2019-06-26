Target Deal Days to compete with 48-hour Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day, summer's version of Cyber Monday, is coming up on Monday, July 15, and Tuesday, July 16. For a full 48 hours, Prime members can score deals on thousands of tech, kitchen and home goods.

For members looking to save on expensive vacuums and the trendy Instant Pot, it's a good time to shop.

But what about the people who don't have Prime, have already used up their free Prime trial and don't want Prime?

Check out Target, which just announced a competing two-day sale on the exact same dates as Prime Day.

Unlike at Amazon, there's no membership fee to participate in the deals.



According to a press release, the Target Deal Days sale includes items that are rarely ever on sale and Target-exclusive home, apparel and toy brands.

Customers can order online, or through the Target app and go pick it up in-store.



