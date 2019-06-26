More Culture:

June 26, 2019

Target Deal Days to compete with 48-hour Amazon Prime Day

Here's where to shop if you've already used up your free Prime trial

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Deals
Target Stores _ Carroll Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Target store in South Philadelphia.

Amazon Prime Day, summer's version of Cyber Monday, is coming up on Monday, July 15, and Tuesday, July 16. For a full 48 hours, Prime members can score deals on thousands of tech, kitchen and home goods.

For members looking to save on expensive vacuums and the trendy Instant Pot, it's a good time to shop.

RELATED: Amazon announces its picks for the 20 best books of 2019 so far | "Chernobyl" star Jared Harris to film movie in Lancaster County based on true story

But what about the people who don't have Prime, have already used up their free Prime trial and don't want Prime?

Check out Target, which just announced a competing two-day sale on the exact same dates as Prime Day.

Unlike at Amazon, there's no membership fee to participate in the deals.

According to a press release, the Target Deal Days sale includes items that are rarely ever on sale and Target-exclusive home, apparel and toy brands

Customers can order online, or through the Target app and go pick it up in-store.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Deals Philadelphia Target Amazon Prime

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Washington team will be a dumpster fire this season
062519DanielSnyder

Health News

Hahnemann University Hospital to close later this year
Carroll - Hahnemann University Hospital

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: After unwarranted criticism of Reid, KC radio host needs a lesson in empathy
Andy-Reid-Chiefs_062519_usat

Business

Philadelphia Energy Solutions will close oil refinery that caught fire
Philly Oil refinery closing

TV

'The Office' is officially leaving Netflix and everything is not okay
The Office Netflix nbc

Philadelphia Police

Philadelphia Police update guidelines for officers' interactions with transgender and non-binary people
Philadelphia police transgender policy

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved