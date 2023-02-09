The best and wackiest Super Bowl LVII prop bets

There are a ridiculous amount of things a degenerate (or even casual) gambler can put wagers on during the Super Bowl these days.

We've already spent hours pouring over all the different ways to break down and potentially bet the game itself. Here are Jimmy Kempski's over/under suggestions, and Eytan Shander's three best bets.

But what about the other wacky stuff you can actually bet money on?

Here's a look at some of our favorite non-game bets for Super Bowl LVII (thanks to Oddshark for most of these props):

Blue Gatorade poured on the winning coach, +500

I have always been fascinated by this being something you can bet on. The equipment staff on one of the teams could bet their kids' college funds on this, knowing what flavor their team drinks, right? Orange has apparently been the color of the Gatorade bath a record five times, but blue isn't far behind at four. It's my favorite flavor — so why not?

National Anthem, under 2:05

Chris Stapleton is singing the anthem this year and I always have believed that the adrenaline of starting the festivities in front of hundreds of millions of people causes even the most experienced of singers to speed it up just a bit. I like the under bet here.

There are actually a ton of anthem-related props, which is wild. One that I like is a scoring drive being quicker than the length of the Star Spangled Banner performance.

Rihanna's hair color, black/brown -350

The odds aren't great, but honestly, you really think the halftime show performer is going to show up with red or blonde dyed hair? Does a streak of red count?

Jay-Z makes halftime appearance, -150

This one makes sense for a lot of reasons, but one of them is that the New Yorker was in L.A. earlier this week for LeBron James' record-breaking game. He's already on the west coast, so...

No marriage proposal, -550

The Eagles and Chiefs have an average age of 26. There are a lot of veteran players on both teams, most of which are already married. Yes, both teams have rookies as well, but the chances of an on-field postgame proposal seem remote. I would bet "no" here confidently.

Over 1.5 Kelce Bros. mentions, -320

There is no way the broadcast team will be able to resist the Jason Kelce vs. Travis Kelce storyline. Expect them to show Donna Kelce a bunch on screen too. I see way more than two mentions.

Heineken commercial before Budweiser, +200

I have no idea how they handicap these commercial props, but the value seems pretty good on this one. Once again, an executive at FOX could easily make bank betting on commercials.

More Super Bowl sacks than Flyers penalties, -130

There are a bunch of cross-sport props available on betonline.ag, and this one involves the local hockey team — which for some reason is playing a game on Super Bowl Sunday. The two teams with the most sacks this season are playing in the Super Bowl. The Flyers average around 11 penalty minutes per game, which is basically six two-minute minors. I see more than six total sacks in Super Bowl LVII.

Jalen Hurts with more rushing yards than the lowest score at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, +175

This is actually a crazy good payout for a bet and I think a good one to make for Hurts.

Let's assume that the lowest score at this weekend's PGA event is going to be in the low 60s. I think it's pretty probable that Hurts has 64 or more yards on the ground.

