More Culture:

December 24, 2022

Grab a drink out of the community fridge and eat Filipino food at Tabachoy

The BYOB restaurant offers free drinks for people who come empty handed

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Alcohol
Tabachoy community fridge Zhaoli JIN/Unsplash

Tabachoy, a Filipino restaurant that opened its storefront earlier this year in Bellas Vista, has started a community fridge of adult beverages for customers who do not bring their own.

Restaurants that allow you to BYOB have become a fixture in Philadelphia. The ability to sit in a cozy restaurant and order food while sipping your own drinks is appealing to consumers.

Filipino restaurant Tabachoy recently opened its first brick-and-mortar shop after operating as a food cart in 2019. The food spot means chubby or fatty in Tagalog, the Filipino language, and is BYOB. This week they announced a community fridge for patrons who come empty-handed but want to sip an alcoholic beverage during their meal. 

MORE: The Mummers now have their own hard iced tea in a can

"We're trying to build a piece of community within our little restaurant, Tabachoy said on Instagram." "If you haven't dined in with us yet, I want to introduce you to our community beverage fridge. We've been to far too many BYOBs and forgot our B, so we decided to try to fix that problem. It's completely complimentary and has been supplied fully by our beverage friends, new neighbors, and wonderful guests. We see it as a give a penny, leave a penny style fridge- but if you don't have any bevs to leave, we're happy you're enjoying its perks."

The restaurant is located at 932 South 10th Street and the owner, Chance Anies, said the move to add a community fridge was just to be welcoming and add a sense of togetherness. 

Community fridges have recently been popping up across Philadelphia to address food insecurities across the city, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The fridges are stocked with donated food and are available for anyone in need to take from. 

Tabachoy opened its doors on Dec. 9 that cooks traditional Filipino foods like pork spring rolls, mushroom and pork adobo, or jasmine rice. 

MORE: Spread Bagelry expands to N.J. with opening of Cherry Hill location

After the success of the food cart, which is notable for its cheesesteaks, Anies and his wife planned to open a restaurant in 2021. According toPhillymag, complications delayed the opening. However, they found their new home earlier this year and started planning to open the restaurant.

"Filipino food and Filipino culture is like 50 percent food and 50 percent hospitality," Anies told Philly Mag. "Being a food truck, we've been able to give the food side, but we haven't been able to show the hospitality side of Filipino culture."

With a 28-seat restaurant and a community fridge stocked with booze, the community is sure to make Tabachoy a place to be in Philadelphia on Wednesdays-Sundays from 5-9 p.m.


Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Alcohol Philadelphia Restaurants BYOB

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Radiology

At Temple Health, lung screening goes a whole lot farther
Purchased - Small business owner speaking with a customer

Seize the Opportunity to Grow Your Small Business in 2023

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Four former union employees tied to John Dougherty embezzlement case plead guilty to illegal use of assets
IBEW Local 98 Guilty Plea

Sponsored

Seize the Opportunity to Grow Your Small Business in 2023
Purchased - Small business owner speaking with a customer

Healthy Eating

Transitioning to a vegan diet can seem daunting; here's how to begin
Vegan diet

Sixers

Should Tyrese Maxey shift to Sixers' sixth man when he returns?
Tyrese-Maxey-Sixers-NBA-Playoffs-05042022-UST

Food & Drink

The Mummers now have their own hard iced tea in a can
mummers row hard tea

Arts & Culture

In the spirit of Dracula, the Mütter Museum wants your blood
Mutter blood donation.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved