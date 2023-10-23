3 dead after tanker truck carrying jet fuel collides with cars on Pa. Turnpike in Montgomery County

A fiery, explosive crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Montgomery County left three people dead over the weekend. The incident happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday on the turnpike's Northeast Extension when a tanker truck carrying flammable liquid collided with two cars that were stopped in the right lane of the highway.

The deadly crash reportedly unfolded after a motorist stopped in the right lane of the Northeast Extension due to a flat tire, according to multiple news reports. A second motorist then pulled up behind the disabled vehicle and put on their hazard lights in an effort to help them.

A large tanker truck marked with the words 'jet fuel' on the side then reportedly approached the vehicles from behind and, unable to stop or change lanes lanes in time, crashed into the cars. The collision sparked a sizable fire that stretched along a short stretch of the highway and engulfed the vehicles in flames, according to cellphone video footage captured by another motorist.

The tanker truck driver and two other people died as a result of the accident. The driver of the car with a flat tired was still hospitalized as of Monday morning.

The crash, which happened between the Mid-County and Lansdale exits, shut down both the north and southbound lanes of the turnpike for several hours as first responders put out the flames and assess the toll of the accident.

The identities of the individuals killed in the accident have not been released as of Monday morning.