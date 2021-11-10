More Health:

November 10, 2021

Tastykake expands recall to include several Krimpets products

The company said that the popular desserts may be contaminated with tiny fragments of mesh wire

Certain Tastykake Jelly Krimpets have been recalled by parent company Flower Foods Inc. due to potential metal contamination.

A number of Tastykake's Krimpets products have now been added to Flower Foods Inc.'s voluntary recall of the popular desserts due to potential metal contamination.

The recall was expanded to include seven Krimpets items after a vendor notified the company that the treats may contain tiny fragments of mesh wire, according to an amended notice.

The recalled deserts include:

• Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets with the UPC 0-25600-00227-8 and expiration dates of Nov. 24 and Dec. 1
• Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets with the UPC 0-25600-00083-0 and expiration dates of Nov. 24 and Dec. 1
• Tastykake Creme Filled Krimpets with the UPC 0-25600-00355-8 and expiration dates of Nov. 20, Nov. 24 and Nov. 27
• Tastykake Jelly Krimpets with the UPC 0-25600-00228-5 and expiration dates of Nov. 22, Nov. 25 and Nov. 29
• Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets with the UPC 0-25600-00396-1 and expiration dates of Nov. 24 and Dec. 1
• Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets with the UPC 0-25600-00002-1 and expiration dates of Nov. 27, Dec. 1 and Dec. 8
• Tastykake Jelly Krimpets with the UPC 0-25600-00025-0 and expiration date of Nov. 25

Consumers who recently purchased one of the impacted products in the United States are advised to immediately throw them away. The desserts can also be returned to where they were purchased for a full refund. No injuries have been reported so far.

Consumers can contact Flower Food's consumer relations center at (866) 245-8921 or via email by visiting its website.

The amended notice comes after Flower Food's initial recall of certain Tastykake multi-pack cupcakes at the end of October due to potential metal contamination. 

The impacted items were sold to customers in seven states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Flower Foods purchased Philadelphia-based Tastykake in 2011 for $34 million. The Georgia-based packaged bakery food producer operates other notable brands like Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread and Wonder. The company accumulated $4.4 billion in sales last year.

