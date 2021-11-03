More Health:

November 03, 2021

Tastykake recalls several cupcake products due to metal contamination

Some desserts may contain tiny fragments of mesh wire

By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Tastykake is voluntarily recalling multi-pack Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes and two other product types because they may contain metal mesh wire fragments.

Consumers who purchased Tastykake's multipack cupcakes recently are being advised to throw them away.

Flowers Foods Inc. has voluntarily recalled several Tastykake products sold in seven states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, because they could contain tiny fragments of mesh wire. 

"The recall was initiated following notification by a vendor of the possible contamination in a supplied ingredient," according to the company's recall notice posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website

The recalled desserts include: 

•Tastykake Chocolate Cupcakes with the UPC 0-25600-00219-3 and expiration dates of Dec. 14, Dec. 18 and Dec. 21
•Tastykake Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes with the UPC 0-25600-00223-0, and expiration dates of Dec. 14 and Dec. 18
•Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes with the UPCs 0-25600-00230-8 and 0-25600-00230-8, and expiration dates of Dec. 14 and Dec. 18
•Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes, inner packages sold individually, with the UPC, 0-25600-00004-5, and a Dec. 18 expiration date

Full refunds are available at the place of purchase, the company said. So far, there have been no reports of injuries. 

Flowers Food Inc. is one of the largest producers of packaged baked goods, Food Safety News reported. Its 2020 sales reached $4.4 billion. The company owns the brands Wonder, Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread and Canyon Bakehouse. It purchased Tastykake in 2011 for $34 million. 

Consumers can reach Flowers Food's consumer relations center at (866) 245-8921 or via email by visiting their website.

