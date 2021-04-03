Taylor Swift uses cryptic-clue filled video to announce the track list for her upcoming album

Swift posted the official track list for the album Saturday afternoon, which features 26 songs, including six songs from the original 2008 album that were never released.

"I’m counting down the minutes til we can all jump into this brave world together, filled with equal parts nostalgia and brand newness. Head first, Fearless," Swift tweeted.

The album also features songs with Keith Urban and Maren Morris — the two jumbled names seen in Swift's cryptic video as "TEKHI" and "RUNBA" and "EMNRA” and “SROIRM"

Swift's collaboration with Morris, "You All Over Me," was released last month. Swift said she was an opener for Keith Urban during the Fearless tour and was honored to record "That's When."

"I’m really honored that @KeithUrban is a part of this project, duetting on That’s When and singing harmonies on We Were Happy. I was his opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired me endlessly," she tweeted.

Her band of internet sleuths were able to crack the code before the announcement today, though some are convinced that there's something more hidden in the clip through morse code.