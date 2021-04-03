Taylor Swift uses cryptic-clue filled video to announce the track list for her upcoming album

April 03, 2021
Taylor Swift is known for sending her fans hidden messages through social media and placing Easter Eggs in her music videos — and this time was no different.
The singer posted a 30 second video across social media Friday full of flickering, jumbled words and a reverse audio message to hint at the track list for the re-recorded version of her second studio album, "Fearless," that drops April 9.
The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you’ll think I am after you watch this video.— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 2, 2021
Level: Expert
Happy decoding! pic.twitter.com/xBXBXGVcdb
RELATED: Taylor Swift to release re-recorded version of hit song 'Love Story' at midnight Friday
Swift posted the official track list for the album Saturday afternoon, which features 26 songs, including six songs from the original 2008 album that were never released.
"I’m counting down the minutes til we can all jump into this brave world together, filled with equal parts nostalgia and brand newness. Head first, Fearless," Swift tweeted.
You cracked the codes and guessed all the From The Vault titles. 👏👏👏 Here’s the full track list, my friends. pic.twitter.com/lC3awlRmm2— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 3, 2021
The album also features songs with Keith Urban and Maren Morris — the two jumbled names seen in Swift's cryptic video as "TEKHI" and "RUNBA" and "EMNRA” and “SROIRM"
Swift's collaboration with Morris, "You All Over Me," was released last month. Swift said she was an opener for Keith Urban during the Fearless tour and was honored to record "That's When."
"I’m really honored that @KeithUrban is a part of this project, duetting on That’s When and singing harmonies on We Were Happy. I was his opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired me endlessly," she tweeted.
Her band of internet sleuths were able to crack the code before the announcement today, though some are convinced that there's something more hidden in the clip through morse code.
This is what I've got. Not sure what order they go in yet but there's a song featuring Keith Urban and of course one featuring Maren Morris pic.twitter.com/verOYvuKCI— Crystal Rose (@literallyme95) April 2, 2021
here’s the video in reverse pic.twitter.com/35MQIQJ7un— revi (@starboyrevi) April 2, 2021
Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.