Taylor Swift's father allegedly punched photographer in Australia

Things went awry in the Australian leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour after a photographer said he was punched by the singer's father.

Swift's father, Scott Swift, allegedly assaulted photographer Ben McDonald who had been waiting for the singer and her entourage to exit a luxury yacht in Neutral Bay Wharf in the Sydney Harbor. McDonald said he was punched in the jaw, but he didn't require any medical attention and there wasn't any bruising.

A spokesperson for the singer told Rolling Stone that two individuals were pushing their way through the crowd of photographers, grabbed at security personnel and threatened to throw a female staffer into the water.

McDonald told Daily Mail that the statement from Swift's team was "utter rubbish" and that the singer had exited the yacht, walked towards a security team who shielded her with umbrellas before he was allegedly hit by her father.



The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Australia, which was 10:30 a.m. on Monday on the East Coast, during what appeared to be a celebration following Swift's final show in the country. The Berks County native performed for four nights in Sydney and three in Melbourne.

New South Wales Police did not release names, but confirmed to the Associated Press that they were investigating an alleged assault of a 51-year-old man by a 71-year-old man. Scott Swift is reportedly 71-years-old.

According to the Agence-France Press, Scott Swift has since left the country, but Australian police were continuing an inquiry into the incident.