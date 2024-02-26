Tierra Whack makes items from her wardrobe rentable through Nuuly

Fans who have long-admired Tierra Whack's bold fashion sense now have the opportunity to borrow some items from the North Philly rapper's closet.

Whack has teamed up with URBN clothing-rental service Nuuly to make 41 items from her personal closet rentable, including clothes she wore during performances and pieces that she co-designed. This is the first time Nuuly, which was launched in 2019, has collaborated with a celebrity in this way — and it's only right that the Philly-based company partner with a local music and fashion icon.

"Tierra Whack’s incredible, wildcard style, sense of wit and energetic personality make her the perfect partner for Nuuly," Kim Gallagher, Nuuly's executive director of marketing and customer success, said in a release.

Among the rentable items are customized pieces and clothes by designers Molly Goddard, Anna Sui and Farm Rio. Standout items include a yellow polka dot outfit Whack wore to a party hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris, a custom dress made from five pairs of Levi's jeans, a crochet two-piece set that Whack wore to a 76ers game and a mesh dress that features photos of some of the most famous women in hip-hop.

Provided Image/Nuuly Tierra Whack is known for her bold style.

“I would have loved to wear some of my favorite artist’s wardrobe pieces growing up," Whack said in a release. "Nuuly made it possible and I jumped at the chance to give someone else that opportunity.”



For the price of $98 per month, Nuuly allows subscribers to rent any six items from more than 400 brands, including URBN's Urban Outfitters, Free People and Anthropologie. Whack's ready-to-rent line launched Thursday, and most of the pieces have already been snatched up. As of Monday afternoon, only a pair of red flare pants was available to rent.

But not to worry if you weren't able to rent a piece from Whack's closet just yet. There's no end date on the collaboration, and the Nuuly team said they hope Whack's pieces will be in the rental rotation for months to come. That being said, Nuuly users do have the option to purchase pieces they rent, so some items may be gone for good.

Whack first shot to fame as a teenager performing as Dizzle Dizz in a viral freestyle video filmed in North Philadelphia in 2011. Her debut album "Whack World" dropped in 2018 to critical acclaim, earning a Grammy nomination for her "Mumbo Jumbo" music video. She followed that album with several singles, including "In the Room" on the "Creed III" soundtrack. Last year, she was featured in a Netflix docuseries and a pseudo-documentary on Hulu.

The 28-year-old has also been a staple in the fashion world in recent years. She was a Teen Vogue cover star in 2020 and spoke with Vogue the following year about wearing clothing pieces designed by her fans. In 2021, she collaborated with Vans on a footwear and apparel collection inspired by colorful styles of the '80s.

Whack's Nuuly collaboration comes ahead of the release of her new album "World Wide Whack" on March 15. Last month, Whack released the first single off the album, "Shower Song."