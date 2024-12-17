More Health:

December 17, 2024

Fewer teens are using alcohol, cigarettes and marijuana than before the pandemic

Substance use fell among adolescents when COVID-19 hit. Those declines have continued – to the surprise of some experts.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Drugs
Teen Drug Use Quang Nguyen/Pexels

More teenagers are abstaining from alcohol, marijuana, cigarette and e-cigarette use, continuing a trend that started during the COVID-19 pandemic, new research shows.

The majority of teenagers in the U.S. do not drink, smoke or use marijuana, a new report shows.

The percentage of teens abstaining from alcohol, tobacco and marijuana in 2024 was the highest since 2017, when the annual Monitoring the Future study began tracking the figure. The percentage of 12th-grade students who abstained from drug use was 67% in 2024, compared to 53% in 2017. Similarly, the percentage of 10th-graders who abstained rose from 69% to 80%. Abstention rates remained fairly level for eighth-graders, rising from 87% to 90%. 

MORE: The drop in overdose deaths may be the result of more veterinary tranquilizers – and less fentanyl – in street drugs

Abstention was defined as not having used alcohol, marijuana, cigarettes or e-cigarettes in the past 30 days.

"I expected adolescent drug use would rebound at least partially after the large declines that took place during the (COVID-19) pandemic onset in 2020, which were among the largest ever recorded," said Richard Miech, who led the study at the University of Michigan's Institute for Social Research. "Many experts in the field had anticipated that drug use would resurge as the pandemic receded and social distancing restrictions were lifted. As it turns out, the declines have not only lasted but have dropped further."

The use of nicotine pouches, however, doubled among 12th-graders between 2023 and 2024, the survey found. Nicotine pouches – which can be easily concealed inside the cheek – do not contain tobacco but contain nicotine, a highly-addictive stimulant that is particularly dangerous to adolescents whose brains are still developing, according to Yale Medicine. The use of nicotine pouches went up among 12th-graders to 6% in 2024; among 10th-graders, usage rose from 2% to 3%

The decreases in alcohol use follow a downward trajectory that began in the late 1990s. In 2024, 42% of 12th-graders reported using alcohol in the past 12 months, a substantial drop from 75% in 1997. Among 10th-graders, the percentage fell to 26% from 65% and, among eight-graders, it dropped to 13% from 46%.

Marijuana use also declined among 12th- and 10th-graders to 26% and 16%, respectively, the lowest levels in 30 years. Eighth-graders remained at 7% for the fourth year in a row, down from a pre-pandemic level of 11% in 2020, the report showed.

Vaping rates spiked between 2017 and 2019, leveled off in 2020 and plunged during the pandemic. Vaping rates continued to decline in 2024 to 21% among 12th-graders, compared to 35% in 2020 and 19% in 2017; 15% among 10th-graders, compared to 31% in 2020 and 16% in 2017; and 10% among eighth-graders, compared to 17% in 2020 and 10% in 2017, according to the report.

The findings suggest a delay in drug use initiation during adolescence may lower substance use rates over a lifetime, Miech said.

The report is the result of ongoing national surveys of adolescents and adults in the United States, funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse. The 2024 report is the 50th consecutive annual survey of 12th-graders and the 34th of 10th- and eighth-graders. The surveys are conducted in schools with a nationally-representative cross-section of students.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Drugs Philadelphia Children's Health Teenagers Cigarettes Nicotine Marijuana E-cigarettes Vaping Alcohol Tobacco

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Man reaching for glass of beer and friend stopping him

The role of friends and peers in preventing impaired driving
Purchased - doctor using touchpad while talking to mother and her son in waiting room

The cost of health insurance — It’s more than just your premium

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

Atlantic City Aquarium reopening delayed again due to HVAC replacement

atlantic city aquarium reopening

Business

Mid Penn Bank’s next move: expanding its footprint while deepening community ties

Limited - Mid Penn Bank - Admin Center

Arts & Culture

New fashion school in Kensington focuses on art of selling clothes

Ebony Pratt Fashion School

Wellness

Increasing steps per day, even by a modest amount, could reduce risk of developing depression

walking steps depression

Family-Friendly

Museum of the American Revolution to offer family-friendly activities throughout winter break

museum american revolution winter break

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved