More Health:

June 18, 2019

To combat teen vaping, Nebraska school district testing students for nicotine

Teen tobacco use has reached 'epidemic proportions,' superintendent says

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Vaping
Nebraska School District Drug Testing PA Images/Sipa USA

A Nebraska school district is requiring any student that wishes to participate in extracurricular activities to undergo random drug testings for nicotine. Above, urine samples similar to the ones that will be collected as part of the program.

A Nebraska school district has taken a new approach in hopes of combating teen vaping: random nicotine tests for any student participating in extracurricular activities.

For two years, Fairbury Public Schools have required students in grades seven through 12 to undergo random drug tests in order to participate in everything from athletics to National Honor Society, according to the Lincoln Star Journal. Now, it's adding nicotine to its list of testable substances.

The urine tests are administered monthly to 10 percent of the students participating in extracurricular activities, according to the newspaper. 

First-time offenders receive a 10-day suspension and must complete educational seminars. Consequences become more severe with additional positive tests.

"Vaping and smoking in our view is reaching epidemic proportions," Superintendent Stephen Grizzle told the newspaper. "It's just a way we can deter kids from potentially being addicted to nicotine. Since smoking and using vaping products are against our policies, it makes sense to include that."

About 4.9 million American youths were considered current users of tobacco last year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That marked a 36.1 percent increase from 2017 – a surge mostly attributable to increases in vaping.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has sought to crack down on underage tobacco use, deeming teen vaping a health epidemic.

In November, the FDA limited e-cigarette sales to brick-and-mortar stores that do not permit access to people under 18, effectively banning convenience stores and gas stations from selling e-cigarettes. It also increased age-verification requirements for online purchases.

Some retail outlets, including Walmart and Walgreens, have taken steps to reduce sales to minors.

But Fairbury is among the first public school systems to begin testing for nicotine.

The Supreme Court has ruled that similar drug testing programs are legal, according to The Washington Post. In 1997, the court ruled that testing high school athletes for illegal drugs was constitutional. Five years later, it upheld an Oklahoma school district's program that tested students participating in competitive extracurricular activities.

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Vaping Nebraska Children's Health Nicotine Education Public Health Tobacco Cigarettes Smoking E-cigarettes Juul Drug Testing

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Miles Sanders
060619MilesSanders

Museum

Celebrating the six men who played the 3 Stooges
The Three Stooges

Phillies

Phillies have worst third base situation in all of baseball with Maikel Franco
Maikel-Franco_061719_usat

Investigations

Missing Drexel University student found dead in Los Angeles
Andrew Yun Drexel

Addiction

To combat teen vaping, Nebraska school district testing students for nicotine
Nebraska School District Drug Testing

Education

Area schools receive millions in security grants
Stock_Carroll - The School District of Philadelphia

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved