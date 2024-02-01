More News:

February 01, 2024

Temple to cover tuition for more Philadelphia students

A new financial aid program applies to first-time scholars from families with an adjusted income of $65,000 or less

Temple financial aid Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Temple Promise program is a last-dollar financial award that covers any remaining tuition costs for qualifying undergrads. Students admitted for the fall 2024 semester will be eligible.

Temple University will offer full rides to more Philadelphia students through a new financial aid program that will take effect in the coming fall semester.

Under the terms of Temple Promise, the university will cover in-state tuition and other eligible fees for qualifying first-time undergraduates from Philadelphia County. The students must be enrolled full-time and have a total adjusted family income of $65,000 or less.

The financial aid program only applies to students attending the college's main campus in North Philly or the campus in Ambler.

"The Temple Promise program ensures that talented students who have earned admission to Temple have every opportunity to pursue the excellent education that Temple provides, regardless of financial means," Gregory Mandel, provost of Temple, said in a statement. "By easing the financial burden many admitted students face, the program enables ambitious, engaged students to join our academic community and sets them up for success in and out of the classroom."

Temple Promise is a last-dollar financial award designed to cover the remaining balance of tuition after other scholarships and grants are applied. To be considered, applicants must file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid by April 1.

University officials said the program aligns with the educational agendas set forth by Gov. Josh Shapiro and Mayor Cherelle Parker, who have both called for greater access and opportunity for low-income families.

Last summer, Temple approved a 4.2% increase in base tuition for in-state students, bringing the fees up to $8,988 per semester. Out-of-state students saw a slightly larger tuition bump of 4.4%; they now pay $16,188 per semester.

