Temple University employee stabbed by unknown assailant, police say

Temple University's spring semester got off to an alarming start for those returning to campus on Tuesday.

A university employee was stabbed in the right arm early Tuesday morning in what campus police described as "an unprovoked incident" on the 1000 block of West Montgomery Avenue, according to an announcement from university officials.

The incident occurred around 7:15 a.m. The suspect, who police said appeared to be "in mental distress," was still at large as of Tuesday afternoon after having fled the scene down Montgomery Avenue toward 8th Street, according to university officials.

Authorities said the person stabbed, identified only as an employee of Temple University, was transported to Temple University Hospital. University officials said the employee was "alert and conscious" as they received treatment for their injuries.

Temple police released photos of the alleged suspect, who appeared to be wearing a bright blue jacket, Tuesday afternoon.

The incident came just as Temple students were returning to campus for the spring semester, which began Tuesday following the winter break.

Temple University Police said they are reviewing video footage from nearby surveillance cameras and collaborating with the Philadelphia Police Department to determine what happened. Both police departments did not respond to requests for more information.