Temple University student charged in death of another student, authorities say

A Temple University student has been charged in the death of a fellow Temple student in an incident described by police as "domestic."

On Saturday at 4:04 a.m., police responded to the report of a medical emergency on the 1400 block of Willington Street in North Philadelphia, NBC10 reported. Authorities say they found the body of 20-year-old Temple student Milan Jones on the second floor of the home. She had apparent blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at 4:12 a.m., officials say.

MORE: Suspects in custody after Philadelphia police officer shot and injured in Kensington, authorities say

The suspect in Jones' death has been identified as 21-year-old Tymir Lackey, who was taken in to custody at the scene by police, authorities say. Police described the incident as domestic in nature.

Lackey is charged with murder, recklessly endangering another person and tampering with evidence, authorities say. Lackey was also a student at Temple and has been placed on "immediate suspension" from the school, the university said in a statement.

Jones was about to enter her third year of studies in the nursing program in Temple's College of Public Health, according to the university.



"She enjoyed helping and caring for others, and her decision to pursue a career in nursing reflects just that," Temple officials said of Jones in the statement. "There is no doubt that she had a very bright future ahead of her, which makes delivering this news especially difficult. ... Domestic violence is abhorrent in all its forms. If you or anyone you know needs help, there are campus and national resources available to support you or the people you care about. Your safety and well-being are paramount."

According to university officials, members of the Temple community can seek support related to domestic violence through the Wellness Resource Center (tuwellness@temple.edu or 215-204-8436), the university’s Title IX Coordinator (titleix@temple.edu or 215-204-3283) or the National Domestic Violence hotline (1-800-799-SAFE). Temple is also offering support to students through the Tuttleman Counseling Services.