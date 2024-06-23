Suspects in custody after Philadelphia police officer shot and injured in Kensington, authorities say

Suspects are in custody after a Philadelphia police officer was shot and injured in Kensington on Saturday, authorities say.

Two officers were conducting a traffic stop involving four people on the 3500 block of F Street just before 8 p.m., 6ABC reported. During the stop, the officers saw a holster. A man then fled the scene and fired three times at the police officers, according to authorities.

One of the officers was shot in the neck, police say. The other officer returned fire, according to authorities.

The officer that was shot was rushed to the hospital, and is in critical condition in the surgical ICU, authorities say. The officer's name has not been released, but he is 31 years old, a six-year veteran of the force and is a husband and father, NBC10 reported.

The officer is on life support and on a breathing machine, and is "Fighting for his life," Mayor Cherelle Parker wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The suspected gunman and the other individuals in the vehicle during the traffic stop are in police custody, authorities say.



"Today I sat in the auditorium with about 75 to 100 men from the East Division and we held hands as Commissioner Stanford brought us together. And we prayed for our officer," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said, according to NBC10. "And so today I ask the people across the city of Philadelphia to pray for our officer and pray for the men and women who are here today or are out in the field knowing they are going to give their lives for this job."