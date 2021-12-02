More News:

December 02, 2021

Man wanted for allegedly shooting Temple student Samuel Collington surrenders to police

Latif Williams, 17, is facing murder and robbery charges

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Arrests
Temple shooting Samuel Ellington Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Latif Williams allegedly shot Temple student Samuel Collington twice in the chest, killing him, on Sunday afternoon on the 2200 block of Park Avenue in North Philadelphia.

The man wanted for allegedly killing Temple University student Samuel Collington as he unpacked a vehicle following Thanksgiving break has been arrested. 

Latif Williams, 17, turned himself into police Wednesday night after he was identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting, which occurred Sunday on the 2200 block of Park Avenue. He has been charged with murder, robbery and related offenses, court documents show.

Williams' attorneys said he has been fully cooperative with investigators, KYW reported.

Williams allegedly approached Collington as he was removing his belongings from his mother's SUV near his apartment in North Philadelphia. After a struggle, Williams allegedly shot Collington twice in the chest

Collington, 21, was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital around 2 p.m., according to authorities. 

Investigators said the incident was captured on video surveillance and Williams was identified as the shooting suspect.

Williams previously was arrested in August for allegedly carrying out another gunpoint carjacking, court documents show. The case was dropped after a key witness failed to show up to a court hearing, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors said they are still investigating the incident.

Williams also had charges dropped in three other cases stemming from alleged crimes that took place in 2019 and 2020, according to KYWThe District Attorney's Office denied the additional cases were withdrawn by prosecutors. 

Collington, of Prospect Park, Delaware County, was set to graduate with a degree in political science from Temple's College of Liberal Arts. 

"This is a true tragedy in every sense of the word," Charles Leone, the university's executive director for campus safety, said earlier this week.

Collington, who worked as a fellow in the City Commissioners Office, had hoped to become a politician or lawyer.

"Samuel was an incredibly talented and engaged young man," City Commissioner Omar Sabir said. He noted that Collington "exemplified an incredible passion for engaging voters and was an indispensable member of our team."

Temple since has increased its campus safety presence by 50% and is working with Philadelphia police to bolster its off-campus patrols, the university said. It plans to add and upgrade safety lights, cameras and emergency phones, as well as increase shuttle service availability.

Last month, 18-year-old Ahmir Jones was fatally shot during a robbery that occurred while he was walking with his girlfriend along the 1700 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Philadelphia has tallied a record 512 homicides this year, leading to widespread pleas for city officials to find more effective methods to reduce gun violence.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Arrests Philadelphia Temple University Shootings Police Robberies Homicides

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Holiday Tree Inflation

Tips for holiday shopping amid inflation
Limited - Tacony Home 11.9.21

Tacony becoming popular choice for first-time homebuyers

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles at Jets: Five matchups to watch
120121ZachWilson

Sponsored

Tastykake recruiting Philadelphia residents for training program and production jobs
Limited - Tasty Baking Company

Business

Amazon partners with Wolf administration to give small businesses e-commerce platform
Amazon Business

Children's Health

Drinking alcohol while pregnant significantly alters the baby's brain structure, MRIs reveal
Alcohol Brain Development

Arts & Culture

Jewish history museum receives donation from Stuart Weitzman, will reopen under new name
National Museum of American Jewish History

Food & Drink

Butcher Bar's patio pop-up Yule Lodge open for winter season
Yule Lodge Butcher Bar

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved