More News:

April 27, 2020

Temple University plans tuition freeze due to COVID-19 crisis

Penn State also foregoing increase amid economic downturn

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Temple University
Temple University tuition freeze Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Temple University plans to freeze tuition rates for the 2020-21 academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Temple University students may not see an increase in their tuition next fall.

President Richard M. Englert announced plans to freeze tuition costs for all undergraduate and graduate students due to the coronavirus pandemic's effect on the economy. 

The proposed freeze will apply to both in-state and out-of-state students for the next academic year. The measure first needs to be approved by the university's Board of Trustees, which next meets on May 12.

“With the economy in its current state, we could not in good conscience propose an increase in Temple’s tuition,” Englert said in a statement issued Monday. “Students have had to face many challenges in recent months. A tuition increase should not be one of them.”

If the board approve the freeze, it would mark the second consecutive year that Temple did not increase tuition costs. Undergraduate tuition has remained at $16,970 for in-state students and $29,882 for out-of-state students since the 2018-2019 academic school year.

Penn State University also announced plans to freeze tuition costs for its third consecutive year. If approved by the university's board, which will meet in July, it would keep undergraduate tuition at $18,454 for in-state students and $34,858 for out-of-state students.

“No one knows how long this pandemic and the associated economic disruptions will last, but we want to do our part to ease the strain on our students by letting them know as early as possible that their tuition will not increase for the next academic year," Penn State President Eric J. Barron said in a statement. 

Last year, the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education unanimously decided to freeze tuition costs for the 2019-2020 academic year for all 14 public colleges and universities. The Board of Governors is expected to meet this week to vote on tuition rates for the 2020-21 school year. 

Many students across the country have asked for refunds since schools began transitioning to online learning in mid-March. While schools continue to charge tuition and fees, many schools, including Temple and West Chester University, have reduced and refunded some charges for amenities that cannot be utilized without being on campus, according to a report by the Philadelphia Inquirer

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education Temple University Philadelphia Penn State College Tuition Coronavirus COVID-19 Universities

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The Eagles' remaining holes to fill, post-draft, and who can fill them
042720EversonGriffen

Agriculture

Some farmers, grocery store workers now prioritized for coronavirus testing in Pennsylvania
Supply chain food testing

Mental Health

How to listen with empathy when you are feeling the strain of social distancing
COVID-19 conflict resolution

Eagles

Eagles 2020 draft grade roundup
042720JalenReagor

Saturday Night Live

Charles Barkley makes guest appearance on second edition of ‘Saturday Night Live at Home’
Charles Barkley SNL

Shopping

Gift boxes and bouquets for Mother's Day available from Philly's Chick Invitations
Mother's Day gifts

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved