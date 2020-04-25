More News:

April 25, 2020

Some farmers, grocery store workers now prioritized for coronavirus testing in Pennsylvania

Symptomatic warehouse and grocery store employees in the eastern part of the state will be able to get tested at two sites

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Agriculture Workers
Supply chain food testing Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Some farmers, warehouse employees, and grocery store workers will now be prioritized for coronavirus testing, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced Saturday, April 25. Workers who live or worker in certain counties of Eastern Pennsylvania will be able to receive testing at two sites.

Workers whose labor contributes to the state's food supply chain will be eligible for priority testing in eastern Pennsylvania, officials announced Saturday. 

Some farmers, warehouse workers, and grocery store employees of the eastern part of the state will be prioritized for testing at two coronavirus testing sites. Those who live or work in the counties of Montgomery, Wyoming, Susequehanna, Carbon, Luzerne, Pike, Monroe, Lackawanna, and Wayne qualify for the priority testing. 

The two testing sites will be the Montgomery County mass testing site and the federally funded testing site located at the Mohegan Sun in Luzerne County, the Associated Press reported Saturday. Pennsylvania's state department of agriculture made the announcement.

Only adults with symptoms who work within fields related to Pennsylvania's food supply will be able to receive testing at those sites. Testing for them will be free. 

These workers now join other groups of individuals, such as health care workers and elderly people, who already qualify for priority coronavirus testing.

The agriculture department made the change to testing in light of the entire food supply chain having the qualification of "life sustaining" as well as the concentration of cases in Eastern Pennsylvania. 

More information on the announcement is available here.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Agriculture Workers Pennsylvania COVID-19 Coronavirus Testing

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Highlights, scouting reports and fit for Eagles' second-round pick Jalen Hurts
Jalen-Hurts-Pass_042420_usat

Government

CARES Act restrictions prevent New Jersey from utilizing full benefits, Gov. Murphy claims
New Jersey CARES Act

Mental Health

Coronavirus anxiety approaching clinical levels in 40% of respondents to Jefferson survey
Anxiety Jefferson Coronavirus

Eagles

Highlights, scouting reports and fit for Eagles' second-round pick Jalen Hurts
Jalen-Hurts-Pass_042420_usat

Shopping

You can send a friend a Gritty-themed gift box from Philly's Open House
Gritty gift box from Open House

Entertainment

'Club MTV' returning for one-night special with DJ D-Nice
Club MTV with DJ D-Nice

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved