Build your own terrarium at PHS Pop Up Garden in Manayunk

Looking for a creative way to spend an evening? The PHS Pop Up Garden in Manayunk will host a Terrarium Workshop on Monday, Aug. 17, where participants can build their own glass garden to take home.

The workshop begins at 6 p.m. and will teach attendees how to create a closed terrarium, a sealed glass container filled with water-loving plants that creates its own small ecosystem. All plants, materials and supplies are included in the $55 ticket price, making the class beginner-friendly for anyone interested in bringing a little greenery indoors.

The workshop is inspired by the work of Nathaniel Ward, whose invention of the Wardian case helped popularize growing plants indoors.

Because the PHS Pop Up Garden serves alcohol, attendees must present a valid ID to enter. Anyone under 21 is welcome when accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Monday, Aug. 17 | 6 p.m.

PHS Pop Up Garden at Manayunk

106 Jamestown Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19127

Admission: $55

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