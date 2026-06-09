"The Notebook" musical is coming to the Academy of Music this summer

Fans of "The Notebook" will have a chance to see the story on stage when the Broadway musical comes to the Academy of Music from July 21 through Aug. 2.

Based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks and the hit 2004 film, "The Notebook" follows Allie and Noah, a couple from different backgrounds whose relationship spans decades. The musical tells their story through a score by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson.

This marks the first time Philadelphia audiences can see the musical in the city. The run is part of Ensemble Arts Philly's Broadway season.

Runs July 21 - Aug. 2

Academy of Music

240 S. Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

Cost varies by performance

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