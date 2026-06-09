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June 09, 2026

"The Notebook" musical is coming to the Academy of Music this summer

The Broadway adaptation of the bestselling novel and hit film will make its Philadelphia premiere from July 21 through Aug. 2.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Musicals Performances
The Notebook Musical Photo Credit/Roger Mastroianni

"The Notebook," will make its Philadelphia premiere at the Academy of Music from July 21 through Aug. 2.

Fans of "The Notebook" will have a chance to see the story on stage when the Broadway musical comes to the Academy of Music from July 21 through Aug. 2.

Based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks and the hit 2004 film, "The Notebook" follows Allie and Noah, a couple from different backgrounds whose relationship spans decades. The musical tells their story through a score by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson.

This marks the first time Philadelphia audiences can see the musical in the city. The run is part of Ensemble Arts Philly's Broadway season.

"The Notebook"

Runs July 21 - Aug. 2
Academy of Music
240 S. Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Cost varies by performance

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Musicals Performances Academy of Music Ensemble Arts Philly

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