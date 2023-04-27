More Events:

April 27, 2023

A springtime haunted house and lots of running: Your weekend guide to things to do in Philly

Also on the agenda: an antiques fair, food festival and Quidditch tournament ... for dogs

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Things To Do
penn relays weekend guide.jpg Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Penn Relays return to Franklin Field this weekend. An athlete from the 2015 competition is pictured above.

Runners, now is your time to shine. 

This weekend, the city will host all kinds of competitions for track and field jocks. Starting Thursday, it welcomes international athletes to the historic Penn Relays. The full roster of events includes javelin, shot put, pole vault, dash and distance competitions, featuring runners ranging in age from preteens to senior citizens. 

But Philly will also host the annual Broad Street Run this Sunday, inviting over 36,000 racers to speed from North Philly to the Stadium Complex.

In Northern Liberties, athletes of the furry variety will compete in Quidditch. You also can take a more leisurely pace at an antique show in Spring Garden or food festival along East Passyunk Avenue.

Cheer on racers at Penn Relays or Broad Street Run

From Thursday, April 27, through Saturday, April 29, thousands of athletes from around the world will compete in the Penn Relays. Spectators can snag single-day tickets to the track and field events at Franklin Field for $25.

They can also post up on Broad Street on Sunday for an entirely different race. Starting at 8 a.m. participants in the 2023 Indpendence Blue Cross Broad Street Run will run and jog along the 10-mile route ending at the Stadium Complex in South Philly.

No matter which event you attend, bring an umbrella. It's expected to rain most of the weekend.

Take a candlelit haunted tour

Most people would consider April pretty far from spooky season. But the Lincoln Mill Haunted House has a glass half-full perspective: it's just six months until Halloween. To celebrate, the Manayunk attraction will offer one-night-only springtime haunted tours between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. Be prepared for creepy messages, a couple dozen scare actors and more legends about Viktor Kane, the former mill owner who supposedly experimented on his workers.

Lincoln Mill Haunted House is at 4100 Main St.

Enter your dog in a Quidditch tournament

You probably think your pup is special. But is it magical? You can at least pretend at an all-dog Quidditch tournament at Craft Hall, 901 N. Delaware Ave. on the riverfront, on Sunday from 1p.m. to 4 p.m. The sporting event doubles as a fundraiser for the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, with $1 from every purchase benefitting the organization. Be sure to register your pooch ahead of time if you want to compete.

Taste the Flavors on the Avenue

Craving some dim sum or tacos? Those and many more "flavors" will be available along East Passyunk during the Flavors on the Avenue food festival on Sunday. Vendors will take over the avenue from Broad to Dickinson streets, hawking food, drinks and a few non-edible wares between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Head to the PPA Lot, at 1628 E. Passyunk Ave., for even more shopping.

Shop antiques at The Philadelphia Show

All weekend long, art lovers and "Antiques Roadshow" fanatics can shop unique vintage pieces at The Philadelphia Show. This historic design fair will set up shop atop the steps on the terrace outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art and will host over 40 exhibitors. While some items will be for display only, you might walk away with a one-of-kind painting or brooch. Admission is  $20.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weekend Things To Do Philadelphia Fundraisers Festivals Dogs Food Haunted Penn Relays

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A maintained home in spring

Economic factors that can positively impact your home search this spring
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet presents ‘Coppélia’

The beloved ‘Coppélia’ recaptures audiences

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

DNA from coffee cup links Michigan man to rape at Penn State golf course in 2000, investigators say
Penn State golf course assault

Sponsored

Theatre Exile presents “Abandon” by James Ijames
Limited - Theatre Exile - Abandon Main image

Children's Health

Melatonin gummies often have higher doses than what's listed on their labels, study finds
Melatonin gummies children

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski's full first-round 2023 NFL mock draft
042623BijanRobinson

TV

John Mulaney discusses stint at Pennsylvania rehab in Netflix special 'Baby J'
John Mulaney Pennsylvania Rehab Netflix

Food & Drink

Center City Sips returns to Philly bars this summer with discounted cocktails and appetizers
Center City Sips 2023

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved