A springtime haunted house and lots of running: Your weekend guide to things to do in Philly

Runners, now is your time to shine.

This weekend, the city will host all kinds of competitions for track and field jocks. Starting Thursday, it welcomes international athletes to the historic Penn Relays. The full roster of events includes javelin, shot put, pole vault, dash and distance competitions, featuring runners ranging in age from preteens to senior citizens.

But Philly will also host the annual Broad Street Run this Sunday, inviting over 36,000 racers to speed from North Philly to the Stadium Complex.

In Northern Liberties, athletes of the furry variety will compete in Quidditch. You also can take a more leisurely pace at an antique show in Spring Garden or food festival along East Passyunk Avenue.

Cheer on racers at Penn Relays or Broad Street Run

From Thursday, April 27, through Saturday, April 29, thousands of athletes from around the world will compete in the Penn Relays. Spectators can snag single-day tickets to the track and field events at Franklin Field for $25.

They can also post up on Broad Street on Sunday for an entirely different race. Starting at 8 a.m. participants in the 2023 Indpendence Blue Cross Broad Street Run will run and jog along the 10-mile route ending at the Stadium Complex in South Philly.

No matter which event you attend, bring an umbrella. It's expected to rain most of the weekend.

Most people would consider April pretty far from spooky season. But the Lincoln Mill Haunted House has a glass half-full perspective: it's just six months until Halloween. To celebrate, the Manayunk attraction will offer one-night-only springtime haunted tours between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. Be prepared for creepy messages, a couple dozen scare actors and more legends about Viktor Kane, the former mill owner who supposedly experimented on his workers.

Lincoln Mill Haunted House is at 4100 Main St.

You probably think your pup is special. But is it magical? You can at least pretend at an all-dog Quidditch tournament at Craft Hall, 901 N. Delaware Ave. on the riverfront, on Sunday from 1p.m. to 4 p.m. The sporting event doubles as a fundraiser for the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, with $1 from every purchase benefitting the organization. Be sure to register your pooch ahead of time if you want to compete.

Craving some dim sum or tacos? Those and many more "flavors" will be available along East Passyunk during the Flavors on the Avenue food festival on Sunday. Vendors will take over the avenue from Broad to Dickinson streets, hawking food, drinks and a few non-edible wares between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Head to the PPA Lot, at 1628 E. Passyunk Ave., for even more shopping.

All weekend long, art lovers and "Antiques Roadshow" fanatics can shop unique vintage pieces at The Philadelphia Show. This historic design fair will set up shop atop the steps on the terrace outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art and will host over 40 exhibitors. While some items will be for display only, you might walk away with a one-of-kind painting or brooch. Admission is $20.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.