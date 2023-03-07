Discover centuries-old art and antiques at The Philadelphia Show this spring

The Philadelphia Show, formerly known as the Philadelphia Arts and Antiques Show, has been a city mainstay since it was first held as a fundraiser for the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in 1962.



Now, under the ownership of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, The Philadelphia Show is preparing for its 61st show from April 28-30, featuring the best in fine art, design and antiques from American artisans spanning the 16th through 21st centuries. More than 40 exhibitors will arrive at the museum's East Terrace with both display and sale items for guests to admire.

MORE: Celebrate Women's History Month with special programs at Philly museums and libraries

Though The Philadelphia Show will not be on display until the end of April, the festivities will get underway on Wednesday, March 15, with "Identity and Anonymity in the Faces of American Art," a conversational webinar hosted by Alexandra Kirtley and Kathleen Foster, curators at the Art Museum.



Kirtley and Foster will discuss how artists and artisans portrayed the human face in the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries through portraiture, furniture and decorative arts. The conversation will provide context for some of the works on display during The Philadelphia Show, encouraging guests to look for faces in the art. Tickets are available now.

Some of this year's exhibitors have been working with The Philadelphia Show since as early as 1969. A full list of the spring show's exhibitors is available on the show's website. A preview of some of the art, and antiques that will be on display during the show, can be found below.

Provided Image/Clarke Gallery This Pegge Hopper painting will be included as part of Clarke Gallery's exhibit at The Philadelphia Show.

Provided Image/A La Vieille Russie An antique Tiffany & Co. Edelweiss brooch, made with white enamel and gold with a cluster of natural pearls in its original fitted case, from 1890.

Provided Image/Somerville Manning Gallery 'Apple Orchard,' a 1963 watercolor and oil painting by Andrew Wyeth, was first exhibited in 1967.

The Philadelphia Show will be open on Friday, April 28 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 30 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. General admission tickets for the show are $20, and guests can pair their ticket with Art Museum admission for an additional fee.

Guests can also enjoy guided tours through the show for $25 and free talks from art dealers and curators. A special preview party, which runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, allows guests to view the displays while sipping on complimentary cocktails and sampling hors d'oeuvres on the East Terrace. Tickets range from $200-$650.

April 28-30, 2023

April 28: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., April 29: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., April 30: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets $20

Philadelphia Museum of Art

2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130