Bug Fest and a supernatural sleepover at Fort Mifflin: Your weekend guide to things to do

Still reeling from the abrupt cancellation of Made in America? Labor Day weekend may suddenly be in flux, but there's lots to do around Philadelphia this weekend — including a few concerts.

Hometown rockers Mt. Joy will play the Mann this Saturday and Sunday in a pair of charity concerts, while rappers and DJs take over The Oval on Saturday for a party marking the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Listen for wailing ghosts at a supernatural slumber party at Fort Mifflin, or the sounds of bees at the 2023 Bug Fest at the Academy of Natural Sciences. And don't forget to pick up a free backpack at the Back-to-School Bus Tour, which makes stops in Bridesburg and East Parkside this weekend.

With a military legacy dating back to the colonial era, Fort Mifflin is very historic. It is also, by some accounts, very haunted. Join psychics and as-seen-on-TV paranormal investigators for a full night of ghost hunting at the Mud Island landmark on Saturday. The pros will impart tips and techniques before setting everyone loose with equipment available to rent. Stalk the grounds from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. for $99, or stay overnight for an extra $25. Just make sure to be there by 6:30 p.m., when the gates shut everyone in with the spirits.

School district officials are making two stops this weekend on their annual Back-to-School Bus Tour, which connects families with free school supplies and information before classes resume Sept. 5. On Friday, the bus will stop at Bridesburg Recreation Center from 9-11 a.m., while on Saturday, it'll hit the School of the Future from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free immunizations will be available at the latter, and pre-registration is encouraged.

Mt. Joy is coming home for two 7 p.m. shows at the Mann Center this Saturday and Sunday. At each concert, the Philly rockers will raise money for local charities and host nonperishable food drives. Anyone who donates to the latter will be entered in a raffle for a chance to win prizes, including signed merch and VIP seating. The Saturday show is currently sold out, but tickets are still available to the Sunday set.

This Friday marks the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip-hop, which is usually traced back to a party in the Bronx. But there's a party in Philly this weekend to celebrate the occasion at The Oval at Benjamin Franklin Parkway. On Saturday from noon to 8 p.m., DJs and rappers including TUFF CREW, Schooly D, Peedi Crakk, Dell-P and Rebel Foster will perform just outside the Philadelphia Art Museum. Break-dancers will bust a move in between.

Calling all fans of creepy-crawlies: There's a Bug Fest with your name on it. Drexel's Academy of Natural Sciences is hosting a two-day insect-a-thon featuring live demos from apiarists, fossils, specimens and a "roach race" grand prix. Adventurous eaters can even try a waxworm salsa or a sour cream and onion cricket — with a chocolate-covered mealworm for dessert. The programming runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

