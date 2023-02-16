More Events:

February 16, 2023

Dinosaurs and underwater yoga: Your weekend guide to things to do in Philly

Looking for plans Feb. 17-19? The city also has a brand new Disney exhibit and Broadway revival

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
jurassic world live.jpg Robert Hanashiro,/USAT via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Giant animatronic dinosaurs hit the Wells Fargo Center this weekend. Philadelphians can also join an Oscar movie marathon, check out the new Disney100 exhibit at the Franklin, watch the '1776' Broadway revival at Kimmel or try underwater yoga at W Philadelphia.

Still shaking off the Eagles' loss of last Sunday? This weekend is the perfect time to remind yourself of all that Philadelphia has to offer other than football and sports, from museums and musicals to 42-foot dino puppets.

Between Friday, Feb. 17 and Sunday, Feb. 19, check out any of these four cultural highlights (and a bonus boutique fitness class) in Old City, Logan Square, Center City and South Philly. They may not be the same as a Super Bowl parade, but they will take your mind off that haunting holding penalty.

Marathon the movies nominated for Best Picture

Want to catch up on the films competing for the Oscars' top prize? Philadelphia Film Society is offering back-to-back showings of nine of the 10 movies up for Best Picture at the PFS Bourse and Philadelphia Film Center this weekend. A $50 pass gets you access to all nine showings, starting with Friday's screening of "The Banshees of Inisherin" at 6:30 p.m. and ending with a Sunday showing of "Elvis" at 5 p.m. Unfortunately, "Avatar: The Way of Water" is not included in the deal.

Take your kids (or yourself) to the Franklin Institute's Disney exhibit

After months of hype, Disney100 opens at the Franklin Institute this Saturday. The 15,000-square-foot exhibit includes artwork, costumes, props and mementos from the Walt Disney Co.'s century of history. Peer through Captain Nemo's submarine window in an interactive "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea" gallery, journey through the jungles of the Star Wars and Marvel cinematic universes or admire artifacts from the company's earliest animated classics like "Snow White and the Seven Dwarves." Daytime tickets are $45 for adults and $41 for kids under 12, but you can pay $25 for either age group if you choose an evening admission. Better hurry — only three time slots are left for Saturday.

See a reimagined take on '1776' at Kimmel

Broadway puts a modern spin on an old musical about an even older bit of history with its newest "1776" revival. This time, a cast of female, trans and non-binary performers will take on the roles of the Founding Fathers in this musical retelling of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Weekend performances are scheduled for Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. — but hopefully you already snagged the Super Bowl special.

Watch dinosaurs roam at Wells Fargo

A bunch of life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs and their "dinoteers" will stomp the stage at the Wells Fargo Center this weekend in "Jurassic World Live." The show takes place on Isla Nublar, the fictional setting of the "Jurassic Park" movies, where a hybrid Indominus rex has broken loose. But the spectacle also features plenty of puppets based on real dinosaur species, including the velociraptor, stegosaurus, triceratops and a formidable T. rex. Shows run at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, but show up an hour early for photo ops with the dino cast.

Move into mountain pose in a heated pool

For the next six weeks, W Philadelphia will offer underwater yoga classes in its rooftop heated pool. The $45 "hydroyoga" classes will run on Sundays at 10:30 a.m., with robes provided for all attendees. Just remember to bring your bathing suit.

